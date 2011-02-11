Three 1000 W 80 PLUS Gold-Certified Power Supplies Tested

Rosewill Lightning-1000: Measurements

Efficiency in accordance with the 80 PLUS specification

Efficiency, based on performance profiles

The Rosewill Lightning-1000 leaves a mixed impression in our test lab. It misses the 80 PLUS Gold certification threshold by nearly two percentage points under full load, even if it hits the target at 50% and 20% load. The sharp fall of energy efficiency at low loads is striking, as the device achieves just 47% efficiency at a 25 W load. In other words, more than half of the power is wasted as heat, making the 80 PLUS Gold logo look quite out of place. However, in the defense of the PSU it should be mentioned that a 1000 W PSU is not intended for such low loads, and the efficiency is fine at 50 W and up.

The ripple/noise measurements are good, and the same goes for the other tests. The EuP standby power limit is not a problem, nor is the noise level.

The Rosewill Lightning-1000 deserves some criticism. It has some smart details and stands out from the crowd visually. But the missed 80 PLUS Gold threshold and the very sharp fall in efficiency at low loads dim the overall impression.