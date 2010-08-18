Radeon HD 5550 And 5570: Pumped Up With GDDR5

HIS Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5
The HIS Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5 circuit board appears identical to the reference Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5, and both appear to be based on the Radeon HD 5670 card. As with the Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5, it looks like some MOFSET-related components are absent in a comparison to the Radeon HD 5670 board. This HIS model comes with a 650 MHz core clock and a 1000 MHz GDDR5 memory clock, which corresponds to the reference Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5 specification.
The HIS Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5 card uses the same passive cooler we've seen on the GDDR5-equipped Radeon HD 5550. The Radeon HD 5570’s increased functionality and core clock speed might make things a bit hotter under load. Note that the card is missing CrossFire bridges, like the Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5, but it can work in multi-card configurations using the PCIe bus.
This GDDR5-equipped Radeon HD 5570 does indeed sport a DisplayPort output for triple-monitor Eyefinity use. The card also has a DVI and HDMI output, although there is no VGA option.
As with HIS’ other models we look at in this review, the bundle is sparse, and includes no adapters or cables. The driver CD and an installation manual are present, but there is no DVI-to-VGA converter for analog users. As with the other HIS cards in this review, there is a 10% off coupon for Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and a 50% off coupon for ArcSoft TotalMedia Theater.
Overclocking
As with HIS’ Radeon HD 5550 DDR3, we're installing an an Evercool Turbo 2 to the GPU before overclocking in order to achieve the kind of results we’d see from a typical card with an active cooler.
Overclocking is limited to 700 MHz core and 1150 MHz memory on this card, and although MSI’s Afterburner overclocking utility offers higher clock limits, the voltage setting doesn’t work. We can’t get the card to remain stable above our final 700 MHz core and 1050 MHz memory overclock.
either you have not heard the terrible news, or you are a far more patient man than I.
After driver 10.4, in XP, video brightness and other adjustments just don't work. If you want to adjust the video you have to go back to 10.4.
Contrast this with nvidia. As far as I know, their drivers work properly, with Gamma adjustment for video, and video brightness etc. separated from desktop brightness etc.
But, in the last nvidia drivers I tried, there are problems with profiles. While you're in video, you can't save the settings as a profile. You have to go to desktop. Then you can save them. You used to be able to right-click on the tray icon and select your profiles. In the last nvidia driver I checked, you couldn't do that. At least you can do that in the ATI drivers. You can't sort the darn things, though.
So, to select a profile in nvidea you'd always have to open the control panel. In ATI, if you've come upon a dark video and you have several profiles to try on it, it's fast and easy by right-clicking in the tray.
I don't think the programmers actually use the control panels themselves. Such awful logic!
One last thing I'd like to know from the coming article is if the nvidia video section works on flash videos (with the 10.1 flash) in XP. It must in Win 7.
I would say anything under a year is "on the horizon" so a March 2011 street date lines up pretty well with that statement.
-Devin
But what really belongs here is the 5450!
That would show how much MORE powerful the 5550/70 cards are... Yeah I know, about 4x... but still it should be there. Maybe the 5470 will come out ;)
Current pricing of the lower 5000 & 4000 series (Order of performance)
5450 = $40~70 ($55+ = 1GB useless versions)
4650 = $50~80
5550 = $65~90 (DDR2 or DDR3 ver)
5570 = $70~90 (DDR3)
4670 = $70~90
5670 = $85~105
5750 = $125~150 (Ouch - considering they cost less to make that 4670s)
First, when it comes to DX11 games, they are too much for the 5550 and below - but under DX10 - they do pretty good. So for your $70~75, you might as WELL buy the 4670 over the 5550s and 5570-DDR3. Now if the the 5550-DDR5 sells for the same price or less of a 4670, then it maybe worth it.
Considering the age of these cards, the 5670 should be $80~90... as it doesn't touch the $100 4850! But the 4850 & 57xx requires more power/bigger PSUs.
A non-eyeinfinity version of a 5750 for $100 would be a sweat card to get that would hammer the nail into the 4800 series.