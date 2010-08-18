Radeon HD 5550 And 5570: Pumped Up With GDDR5

HIS Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5

The HIS Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5 circuit board appears identical to the reference Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5, and both appear to be based on the Radeon HD 5670 card. As with the Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5, it looks like some MOFSET-related components are absent in a comparison to the Radeon HD 5670 board. This HIS model comes with a 650 MHz core clock and a 1000 MHz GDDR5 memory clock, which corresponds to the reference Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5 specification.

The HIS Radeon HD 5570 GDDR5 card uses the same passive cooler we've seen on the GDDR5-equipped Radeon HD 5550. The Radeon HD 5570’s increased functionality and core clock speed might make things a bit hotter under load. Note that the card is missing CrossFire bridges, like the Radeon HD 5550 GDDR5, but it can work in multi-card configurations using the PCIe bus.

This GDDR5-equipped Radeon HD 5570 does indeed sport a DisplayPort output for triple-monitor Eyefinity use. The card also has a DVI and HDMI output, although there is no VGA option.

As with HIS’ other models we look at in this review, the bundle is sparse, and includes no adapters or cables. The driver CD and an installation manual are present, but there is no DVI-to-VGA converter for analog users. As with the other HIS cards in this review, there is a 10% off coupon for Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and a 50% off coupon for ArcSoft TotalMedia Theater.

Overclocking

As with HIS’ Radeon HD 5550 DDR3, we're installing an an Evercool Turbo 2 to the GPU before overclocking in order to achieve the kind of results we’d see from a typical card with an active cooler.

Overclocking is limited to 700 MHz core and 1150 MHz memory on this card, and although MSI’s Afterburner overclocking utility offers higher clock limits, the voltage setting doesn’t work. We can’t get the card to remain stable above our final 700 MHz core and 1050 MHz memory overclock.