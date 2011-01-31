AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 6970 In CrossFire On Eurocom's Panther

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

A light 3D workload makes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 suitable for far less powerful systems, yet we retained it simply to provide a complete comparison to our earlier model’s benchmark set.

The game runs decidedly better on Nvidia hardware. Most noteworthy is that it begins to favor the GeForce GTX 470M over the GTX 480M as resolutions are increased. This makes sense, given the 480M's compute-heavy GF100 graphics processor and the 470M's more texturing-savvy design.