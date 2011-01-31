AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 6970 In CrossFire On Eurocom's Panther

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
A light 3D workload makes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 suitable for far less powerful systems, yet we retained it simply to provide a complete comparison to our earlier model’s benchmark set.
The game runs decidedly better on Nvidia hardware. Most noteworthy is that it begins to favor the GeForce GTX 470M over the GTX 480M as resolutions are increased. This makes sense, given the 480M's compute-heavy GF100 graphics processor and the 470M's more texturing-savvy design.
The overall performance is quite good especially in single mode which it's faster than both GTX 470M/480M.I think if AMD pays more attention to mobile drivers, then 2 of this cards should perform better.
About the price,well not everyone configures the laptop with i7 980x.Websites usually test the high-end specs in order to reduce the bottleneck and let the laptop run at its full potential.
I've read that Sager will soon release a model with mobile Sandy bridge CPUs along with 1 6970M and it won't be very expensive I think.
