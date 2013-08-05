AMD Radeon HD 7730 Review: A Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU?

Results: Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider surprised us with its fun factor, but we folded it into our benchmark suite because it also offers scalable graphics settings that even tax high-end configurations. Based on our previous experiences with Tomb Raider, we chose to test at 1920x1080 using the Normal detail preset with FXAA turned on.

The range of average frame rates is surprisingly tight and, for the first time, the Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5 beats the 7730 with GDDR5 by a slim margin.

This chart demonstrates how unbelievably close the matched competitors perform in this title.

We don't see alarming variance between subsequent frames. Even though the 95th percentile figures for a few of these boards look longer, they're under 10 ms.

In a separate experiment, gamers brought in to our lab claimed to tell the difference between runs with 5 ms worst-case variance, and we know that this sensitivity varies by title. Tomb Raider is a darker title, so it's probable that the frame time variance we're measuring would be largely imperceptible from one card to another.