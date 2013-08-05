AMD Radeon HD 7730 Review: A Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU?

Results: Tomb Raider
Tomb Raider surprised us with its fun factor, but we folded it into our benchmark suite because it also offers scalable graphics settings that even tax high-end configurations. Based on our previous experiences with Tomb Raider, we chose to test at 1920x1080 using the Normal detail preset with FXAA turned on.
The range of average frame rates is surprisingly tight and, for the first time, the Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5 beats the 7730 with GDDR5 by a slim margin.
This chart demonstrates how unbelievably close the matched competitors perform in this title.
We don't see alarming variance between subsequent frames. Even though the 95th percentile figures for a few of these boards look longer, they're under 10 ms.
In a separate experiment, gamers brought in to our lab claimed to tell the difference between runs with 5 ms worst-case variance, and we know that this sensitivity varies by title. Tomb Raider is a darker title, so it's probable that the frame time variance we're measuring would be largely imperceptible from one card to another.
Your comment, while being perfectly accurate, actually made me notice something interesting. Take a look at the charts, and you'll see that the GCN 7730s are less affected by the switch from DDR3 to GDDR5 than the VLIW 6670s! That means GCN is leaving less performance on the table if it's paired with slower memory, which is ideal for the situation an APU is usually in (PS4 aside).
The "secret sauce" that could really catapult this one would be if some of its disabled pieces might be able to be switched on.
Hopefully AMD has done more power optimisations and that won't be the case.
Also, how is this Cape Verde GPU a "Harbinger Of The Kaveri APU"? It is a trimmed down 7750 and since a 7750 can provide no real insight into the performance of upcoming Kaveri APUs then how does this entry level card provide any better insight?
(73C + 24C ambient = 93C)
Anyway, the GDDR5 HD 7750 looks like a viable game-enabler for PC gamers on a budget. Also, it's a nice refresh for that price point's options. I do hope it sells for around $60 or less. :-D
I have found a Trinity based APU more than enough for a HTPC. I would not have banked on Kaveri matching the XB1 and PS4's custom build silicon as in the name the APU designed for MS and Sony was of custom design and the hardware was always going to scale beyond that for desktop parts. If you offered me HD7730-7750 performance on a Kaveri I would be very pleased with that. What hasn't been brought to light is that the Spectre IGPU on Kaveri features around 512 Stream Processors and increased ROP's and compute units so it may very well be a potent iGPU.
Dual Graphics has improved with Catalyst 13.8 to the point it is now playable, if a Richland can DG with the HD7730's that would be tremendous fo gaming under $200 for chip and card.