Radeon HD 7990 Vs. GeForce GTX 690: The Crowd Picks A Winner

Results: BioShock Infinite
The same cannot be said for BioShock. Using Catalyst 13.8 beta in Eyefinity mode, disabling frame pacing, the Radeon HD 7990 and GeForce GTX 690 start off evenly, earning equal favor. Shifting to a single display at 2560x1600, AMD actually loses some ground, with more votes going to Nvidia.
We can’t draw an exact comparison to Don’s findings, since he used the built-in benchmark sequence, while our participants each started a new game to play through some of the action themselves. What he did see, however, was that the new driver didn’t do much to change the quantifiable benchmark results. The comments we did see on the survey indicated that Nvidia’s card felt smoother, though.
Chris really knows use funny and imaginative metaphors to start of his articles. Keep up the good work!
The Galaxy GeForce GTX 780 HOF Edition
http://www.hardocp.com/article/2013/08/14/galaxy_geforce_gtx_780_hof_edition_review/
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DZIFN4M/
Out of the box it beats the Titan in pretty much everything and when overclocked I'd bet performance would be indistinguishable from a GTX 690. And did I mention single GPU? Frame-pacing = non-issue. And those temps/noise ratios are in a league of their own.
you are pretty much right on there. people often overlook galaxy cards (i know i do), for obvious reasons (quality/after sales support) . but this card is insane, with extremely good OC capabilities. If i had a choice between this and a 690, i would certainly take this card. Althogh i would take 2 x of the cheapest 770's available before any of the mentioned cards.
"My wife is in the background with our then-two-week-old baby girl"
Congratulations Chris!!! :-)
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wine_and_food_matching
You should have done that with beer and video games.
You're confounding variables and making your results hard to compare directly: Is the difference 6 MP vs 4 MP, frame pacing, or their crossfire/surround technology? This is an interesting idea, but I'd really like to see it narrowed to a single variable to better compare the technologies.