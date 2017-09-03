Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
Riotoro Onyx 650
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time we measured is ridiculously low. GW uses low-capacity bulk caps to save a few bucks, resulting in a hold-up time lower than 8ms. As a point of reference, the ATX spec requires at least 17ms. This is a major downside for this PSU. Great Wall should have used bulk caps with at least double the capacity.
Inrush Current
The small NTC thermistor does an average job in restricting the inrush currents.
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PR-BP0650-SM's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|Fan Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|3.595A
|1.985A
|1.989A
|0.984A
|64.749
|83.209%
|1560 RPM
|32.8 dB(A)
|38.58°C
|0.974
|12.017V
|5.028V
|3.316V
|5.053V
|77.815
|39.50°C
|115.16V
|2
|8.239A
|2.982A
|2.987A
|1.190A
|129.736
|87.792%
|1595 RPM
|33.6 dB(A)
|38.99°C
|0.968
|12.003V
|5.018V
|3.308V
|5.040V
|147.777
|39.94°C
|115.15V
|3
|13.242A
|3.497A
|3.513A
|1.390A
|194.883
|88.790%
|1680 RPM
|35.2 dB(A)
|39.80°C
|0.976
|11.991V
|5.010V
|3.299V
|5.028V
|219.487
|41.08°C
|115.15V
|4
|18.242A
|3.998A
|4.007A
|1.595A
|259.724
|88.914%
|1765 RPM
|36.6 dB(A)
|39.87°C
|0.981
|11.980V
|5.002V
|3.292V
|5.013V
|292.107
|41.43°C
|115.15V
|5
|22.909A
|5.008A
|5.027A
|1.800A
|324.687
|88.578%
|1870 RPM
|38.9 dB(A)
|40.33°C
|0.984
|11.969V
|4.990V
|3.283V
|4.998V
|366.554
|41.92°C
|115.14V
|6
|27.586A
|6.026A
|6.045A
|2.004A
|389.657
|88.070%
|1870 RPM
|38.9 dB(A)
|40.92°C
|0.986
|11.958V
|4.980V
|3.273V
|4.984V
|442.440
|42.79°C
|115.14V
|7
|32.272A
|7.040A
|7.075A
|2.209A
|454.579
|87.360%
|1870 RPM
|38.9 dB(A)
|42.01°C
|0.987
|11.946V
|4.970V
|3.264V
|4.969V
|520.354
|44.27°C
|115.14V
|8
|36.960A
|8.068A
|8.109A
|2.419A
|519.500
|86.465%
|1870 RPM
|38.9 dB(A)
|43.10°C
|0.989
|11.935V
|4.960V
|3.254V
|4.952V
|600.823
|45.68°C
|115.14V
|9
|42.091A
|8.584A
|8.654A
|2.425A
|584.516
|85.561%
|1870 RPM
|38.9 dB(A)
|44.05°C
|0.991
|11.925V
|4.952V
|3.246V
|4.941V
|683.155
|47.14°C
|115.14V
|10
|46.979A
|9.103A
|9.178A
|3.046A
|649.325
|84.361%
|1870 RPM
|38.9 dB(A)
|45.22°C
|0.992
|11.913V
|4.943V
|3.236V
|4.914V
|769.695
|48.96°C
|115.14V
|11
|52.470A
|9.122A
|9.198A
|3.053A
|714.182
|83.258%
|1870 RPM
|38.9 dB(A)
|45.94°C
|0.992
|11.902V
|4.934V
|3.229V
|4.905V
|857.789
|49.96°C
|115.14V
|CL1
|0.099A
|16.027A
|16.004A
|0.000A
|133.608
|81.588%
|1870 RPM
|38.9 dB(A)
|42.75°C
|0.972
|11.989V
|4.987V
|3.280V
|5.035V
|163.759
|44.86°C
|115.18V
|CL2
|54.112A
|1.002A
|1.001A
|1.001A
|658.404
|85.081%
|1870 RPM
|38.9 dB(A)
|44.49°C
|0.992
|11.923V
|4.966V
|3.260V
|4.982V
|773.858
|47.66°C
|115.15V
Load regulation at +12V is tight enough for this category. It's merely decent on the other rails, since at 5V and 3.3V our measurements fall within 3%.
Despite the 40°C rating, this PSU doesn't seem to have a problem delivering its full load (and even more) under very high ambient temperatures and for prolonged periods of time. The fan profile is quite aggressive at high temperatures and loads though; from our fifth test onward, the fan spins at full speed. Nonetheless, the output noise is below 40 dB(A), so it isn't that loud.
Great Wall's platform easily satisfies the 80 PLUS Bronze specification's requirements since it is based on a modern design.
