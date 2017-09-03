Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured is ridiculously low. GW uses low-capacity bulk caps to save a few bucks, resulting in a hold-up time lower than 8ms. As a point of reference, the ATX spec requires at least 17ms. This is a major downside for this PSU. Great Wall should have used bulk caps with at least double the capacity.

Inrush Current

The small NTC thermistor does an average job in restricting the inrush currents.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PR-BP0650-SM's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.595A 1.985A 1.989A 0.984A 64.749 83.209% 1560 RPM 32.8 dB(A) 38.58°C 0.974 12.017V 5.028V 3.316V 5.053V 77.815 39.50°C 115.16V 2 8.239A 2.982A 2.987A 1.190A 129.736 87.792% 1595 RPM 33.6 dB(A) 38.99°C 0.968 12.003V 5.018V 3.308V 5.040V 147.777 39.94°C 115.15V 3 13.242A 3.497A 3.513A 1.390A 194.883 88.790% 1680 RPM 35.2 dB(A) 39.80°C 0.976 11.991V 5.010V 3.299V 5.028V 219.487 41.08°C 115.15V 4 18.242A 3.998A 4.007A 1.595A 259.724 88.914% 1765 RPM 36.6 dB(A) 39.87°C 0.981 11.980V 5.002V 3.292V 5.013V 292.107 41.43°C 115.15V 5 22.909A 5.008A 5.027A 1.800A 324.687 88.578% 1870 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 40.33°C 0.984 11.969V 4.990V 3.283V 4.998V 366.554 41.92°C 115.14V 6 27.586A 6.026A 6.045A 2.004A 389.657 88.070% 1870 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 40.92°C 0.986 11.958V 4.980V 3.273V 4.984V 442.440 42.79°C 115.14V 7 32.272A 7.040A 7.075A 2.209A 454.579 87.360% 1870 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 42.01°C 0.987 11.946V 4.970V 3.264V 4.969V 520.354 44.27°C 115.14V 8 36.960A 8.068A 8.109A 2.419A 519.500 86.465% 1870 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 43.10°C 0.989 11.935V 4.960V 3.254V 4.952V 600.823 45.68°C 115.14V 9 42.091A 8.584A 8.654A 2.425A 584.516 85.561% 1870 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 44.05°C 0.991 11.925V 4.952V 3.246V 4.941V 683.155 47.14°C 115.14V 10 46.979A 9.103A 9.178A 3.046A 649.325 84.361% 1870 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 45.22°C 0.992 11.913V 4.943V 3.236V 4.914V 769.695 48.96°C 115.14V 11 52.470A 9.122A 9.198A 3.053A 714.182 83.258% 1870 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 45.94°C 0.992 11.902V 4.934V 3.229V 4.905V 857.789 49.96°C 115.14V CL1 0.099A 16.027A 16.004A 0.000A 133.608 81.588% 1870 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 42.75°C 0.972 11.989V 4.987V 3.280V 5.035V 163.759 44.86°C 115.18V CL2 54.112A 1.002A 1.001A 1.001A 658.404 85.081% 1870 RPM 38.9 dB(A) 44.49°C 0.992 11.923V 4.966V 3.260V 4.982V 773.858 47.66°C 115.15V

Load regulation at +12V is tight enough for this category. It's merely decent on the other rails, since at 5V and 3.3V our measurements fall within 3%.

Despite the 40°C rating, this PSU doesn't seem to have a problem delivering its full load (and even more) under very high ambient temperatures and for prolonged periods of time. The fan profile is quite aggressive at high temperatures and loads though; from our fifth test onward, the fan spins at full speed. Nonetheless, the output noise is below 40 dB(A), so it isn't that loud.

Great Wall's platform easily satisfies the 80 PLUS Bronze specification's requirements since it is based on a modern design.



