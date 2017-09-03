Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PR-BP0650-SM's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|40.5mV
|6.8mV
|9.8mV
|9.5mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|25.0mV
|6.8mV
|11.6mV
|9.4mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|22.5mV
|8.8mV
|10.7mV
|10.0mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|21.9mV
|8.6mV
|10.7mV
|11.1mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|23.2mV
|8.6mV
|11.0mV
|15.2mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|28.0mV
|10.5mV
|11.5mV
|22.1mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|33.4mV
|10.7mV
|12.4mV
|27.2mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|38.4mV
|12.0mV
|13.6mV
|28.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|39.6mV
|12.7mV
|13.6mV
|31.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|48.6mV
|36.0mV
|35.0mV
|41.3mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|55.0mV
|37.6mV
|38.1mV
|51.8mV
|Fail
|Cross-Load 1
|30.7mV
|12.0mV
|26.8mV
|37.9mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|48.5mV
|29.6mV
|24.9mV
|30.4mV
|Pass
The +12V rail's ripple performance isn't great, that's for sure. But you can't call it bad, either. This isn't a high-end platform, so we are satisfied with lower-than 50mV ripple at +12V. The competition does perform much better in this discipline, though.
On the other rails, ripple suppression should be below 30mV in order to keep up with competing PSUs.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
Then again, the noise should not be too severe of a deal in a computer case with other fans (such as case fans at 100% always) contributing more significantly to the net noise.
Edit: Nevermind, dope move by me. I didn't realize the y axis started at 1400RPM, yep, that fan RPM is very high indeed.
I agree, especially when you're like me and have six of them because you were obsessed with filling all of the fan slots on your first build (lol). When the noise finally got to me, I got creative with my intake/ output configuration, and set my PSU to ECO mode (which is no fan). The PSU started roasting, so I rebooted with the fan going and noticed no noise difference whatsoever and the PSU was much cooler (then again, my case fans are sleeve bearing, but still).
I have a build with like 6 fans that gets noisy because the motherboard only supports so many fans, so I have to plug them into the PSU. But I also have a second build that is dead silent with some Noctuas, and that's the type of build I would want a very silent or at least semi-passive PSU in.
My ATX motherboard only has two fan headers, not sure who was in charge there, haha, but I bought two three way splitters so I could control the speeds. My side panel has two fan slots, and I can only use one of them because the CPU cooler, so I just have this lovely outlet for sound... Its really a blessing too beacsue I have two GPUs so one can never be tarved for air too much but still. A new case and fans are in my future somewhere.
"More powerful" can be interpreted many ways. What do you mean by that?
Eh, doesn't really mean much of anything if you ask me. It's just what they decided to rate it at. I don't think we'll ever see a Rosewill Hive review. They're older and newer units get reviewed instead.
A high quality lower wattage power supply can be more powerful than a lesser quality higher wattage power supply.