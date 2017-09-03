Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PR-BP0650-SM's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 40.5mV 6.8mV 9.8mV 9.5mV Pass 20% Load 25.0mV 6.8mV 11.6mV 9.4mV Pass 30% Load 22.5mV 8.8mV 10.7mV 10.0mV Pass 40% Load 21.9mV 8.6mV 10.7mV 11.1mV Pass 50% Load 23.2mV 8.6mV 11.0mV 15.2mV Pass 60% Load 28.0mV 10.5mV 11.5mV 22.1mV Pass 70% Load 33.4mV 10.7mV 12.4mV 27.2mV Pass 80% Load 38.4mV 12.0mV 13.6mV 28.8mV Pass 90% Load 39.6mV 12.7mV 13.6mV 31.5mV Pass 100% Load 48.6mV 36.0mV 35.0mV 41.3mV Pass 110% Load 55.0mV 37.6mV 38.1mV 51.8mV Fail Cross-Load 1 30.7mV 12.0mV 26.8mV 37.9mV Pass Cross-Load 2 48.5mV 29.6mV 24.9mV 30.4mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The +12V rail's ripple performance isn't great, that's for sure. But you can't call it bad, either. This isn't a high-end platform, so we are satisfied with lower-than 50mV ripple at +12V. The competition does perform much better in this discipline, though.

On the other rails, ripple suppression should be below 30mV in order to keep up with competing PSUs.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content