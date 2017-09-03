Riotoro Onyx 650W PSU Review

Trending

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the PR-BP0650-SM's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load40.5mV6.8mV9.8mV9.5mVPass
20% Load25.0mV6.8mV11.6mV9.4mVPass
30% Load22.5mV8.8mV10.7mV10.0mVPass
40% Load21.9mV8.6mV10.7mV11.1mVPass
50% Load23.2mV8.6mV11.0mV15.2mVPass
60% Load28.0mV10.5mV11.5mV22.1mVPass
70% Load33.4mV10.7mV12.4mV27.2mVPass
80% Load38.4mV12.0mV13.6mV28.8mVPass
90% Load39.6mV12.7mV13.6mV31.5mVPass
100% Load48.6mV36.0mV35.0mV41.3mVPass
110% Load55.0mV37.6mV38.1mV51.8mVFail
Cross-Load 130.7mV12.0mV26.8mV37.9mVPass
Cross-Load 248.5mV29.6mV24.9mV30.4mVPass
The +12V rail's ripple performance isn't great, that's for sure. But you can't call it bad, either. This isn't a high-end platform, so we are satisfied with lower-than 50mV ripple at +12V. The competition does perform much better in this discipline, though.

On the other rails, ripple suppression should be below 30mV in order to keep up with competing PSUs. 

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • turkey3_scratch 03 September 2017 15:07
    I don't think it's so much the aggressiveness of the fan that contributes to the noise rather than the fact that it's just a noisy fan. There are many other fans that could be spinning at equal RPM and be much quieter while providing the same amount of cooling.
    Then again, the noise should not be too severe of a deal in a computer case with other fans (such as case fans at 100% always) contributing more significantly to the net noise.

    Edit: Nevermind, dope move by me. I didn't realize the y axis started at 1400RPM, yep, that fan RPM is very high indeed.
  • Ne0Wolf7 03 September 2017 15:23
    I agree, especially when you're like me and have six of them because you were obsessed with filling all of the fan slots on your first build (lol). When the noise finally got to me, I got creative with my intake/ output configuration, and set my PSU to ECO mode (which is no fan). The PSU started roasting, so I rebooted with the fan going and noticed no noise difference whatsoever and the PSU was much cooler (then again, my case fans are sleeve bearing, but still).
  • turkey3_scratch 03 September 2017 15:26
    I have a build with like 6 fans that gets noisy because the motherboard only supports so many fans, so I have to plug them into the PSU. But I also have a second build that is dead silent with some Noctuas, and that's the type of build I would want a very silent or at least semi-passive PSU in.
  • Ne0Wolf7 03 September 2017 15:58
    My ATX motherboard only has two fan headers, not sure who was in charge there, haha, but I bought two three way splitters so I could control the speeds. My side panel has two fan slots, and I can only use one of them because the CPU cooler, so I just have this lovely outlet for sound... Its really a blessing too beacsue I have two GPUs so one can never be tarved for air too much but still. A new case and fans are in my future somewhere.
  • takeshi7 05 September 2017 16:16
    Can you review the Rosewill Hive 750W? I got one on sale for $60 recently and there aren't any recent reviews for it, and not from any that are as in depth as Tom's Hardware.
  • James Mason 05 September 2017 18:36
    @takeshi7, there aren't new reviews for it because it isn't a new PSU.
  • takeshi7 06 September 2017 01:38
  • turkey3_scratch 06 September 2017 01:52
    "More powerful" can be interpreted many ways. What do you mean by that?
  • takeshi7 06 September 2017 02:25
    I mean 750W > 650W.
  • turkey3_scratch 06 September 2017 02:40
    Eh, doesn't really mean much of anything if you ask me. It's just what they decided to rate it at. I don't think we'll ever see a Rosewill Hive review. They're older and newer units get reviewed instead.

    A high quality lower wattage power supply can be more powerful than a lesser quality higher wattage power supply.
