Samsung Galaxy S 6 Preview

Galaxy S 6: Design
Launched almost one-year ago, Samsung’s Galaxy S5 failed to impress consumers, reviewers, and even some Galaxy fans. Lacking in both innovative hardware and design, it failed to differentiate itself from other flagship phones such as HTC’s One (M8), LG’s G3, or Sony’s Z3. With sputtering sales—40 percent fewer than the Galaxy S4 in the first three months after release according to the Wall Street Journal—and plummeting profits in its mobile division—down 64% year-over-year in Q4 2014—Samsung needed to shift its focus from better marketing to better design.
We got our first glimpse of this transition last August with the release of the Galaxy Alpha, an attractive smartphone with an aluminum frame and a distinct departure from Samsung’s previous all-plastic offerings. The Note 4 soon followed with a metal frame of its own, retaining the removable plastic back which has become a staple of the Galaxy brand. Even more recently, Samsung added the A3 and A5 to the Galaxy family sporting a similar metal and plastic build for the low- to mid-tier markets. With the announcement of the Galaxy S 6 today at Mobile World Congress 2015, the transition seems to be complete.
The Galaxy S 6 bifurcates into two different models, the S 6 and S 6 edge, each emphasizing design and premium materials, along with a return to hardware innovation. Common Galaxy design elements like the pill shaped home button and square rear camera bump are now housed in an all-new, lightly-textured aluminum frame sandwiched between two sheets of Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The aluminum edges are chamfered and polished with matching polished accents around the home button and rear camera and flash modules. Samsung’s use of both matte and gloss finishes combine to create an elegant and modern design. Devoid of plastic, the S 6 feels solid in hand, but is slipperier and will attract more fingerprints than the soft-touch plastic back on the S5 or Note 4.
Like the S5, the two new S 6s come in a variety of colors. Black Sapphire, White Pearl, and Gold Platinum are common to both models, while Blue Topaz and Green Emerald are exclusive to the S 6 and S 6 edge, respectively. All of the colors look very classy, have a high-gloss finish, and some have metallic flecks. It's a little surprising not to see a dark red color, but the blue and green choices offer some variety.
Full-Size Images: [S 6 edge colors - back], [S 6 edge colors - front], [S 6 colors]
The control and port layout is pretty standard. The power button and SIM card tray are located a little more than half way up the right side, and two individual volume buttons are situated near the top-left side; The slight offset should help reduce inadvertent button presses, a problem on the iPhone 6. On the bottom is a microUSB 2.0 port (so long USB 3.0) and the headphone jack. The lone speaker moves from the back of the phone to the bottom, in a similar position to the iPhone 6, and now sounds 1.5 times louder than the speaker on the S5, according to Samsung.
Both S 6 models feature a 5.1-inch SAMOLED screen, the same size as the S5, but with a higher QHD resolution, which Samsung also used in the LTE-A variant of the S5 last year, giving the S 6 a pixel density of 577 PPI. The display brightness has also been boosted to 600 nits according to Samsung, although the method used to arrive at this value wasn’t specified.
Unsurprisingly, both S 6s are very similar in size to the S5, with the new design coming in about 2mm narrower and just over 1mm thinner. Weight has also been reduced by 7g for the S 6 and 13g for the S 6 edge.
Have fun with your fixed battery and no SD card support. Meanwhile im sitting here with a battery I can replace in a year or two if it craps along with a cheep 128GB removable storage.
I think the S6 is also lacking in the looks department along with a smaller battery.
I generally agree about the battery, but when I think about it, I've made that a priority for my past three Samsung phones, which have lasted me six years, and not once have I had any battery issues. So, I guess it might be time to accept that it's fine.
But SD card, I agree. They're offering 128GB phones, which is a step in the right direction, but not if it costs an arm and a leg.
I've seen a lot of friends having their batteries die on them in one or two years, so it is a big deal. Weather conditions affect *a lot* the batteries: humidity and heat. It's a risky thing they didn't make it as usual, but I can also understand they want to simplify things a bit. Same goes for the SD card slot. If the 128GB version is not stupid expensive, it won't be a deal breaker for me at least. I'm still debating on battery though, but just like you, I haven't had any issues with mine (S2 from 2010 and still working). My GF had a lot of issues with hers and her already dead Note 1. So far so good with the Note 3 for her.
Cheers!
"Lacking in both innovative hardware and design, it failed to differentiate itself from other flagship phones"
Actually, it DID have a differentiating feature- it had a removable battery and SD card support. Those were the ONLY reasons my wife bought one over the similarly specced and priced competition. The s6 has removed these standout features.
It's one thing that the battery is non-replaceable. But it's another when the battery is also worse than in the last generation, AND the phone has a higher-res screen that will draw more power on its own as well as force the GPU to consume more power to render all those pixels. Samsung made a huge mistake here, destroying battery life and leaving no option for people to band-aid it with a battery upgrade.