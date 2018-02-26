Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-600TL's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|13.2mV
|7.5mV
|5.8mV
|3.3mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|15.4mV
|8.3mV
|6.8mV
|3.5mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|17.4mV
|9.1mV
|7.2mV
|3.8mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|11.9mV
|9.4mV
|7.6mV
|4.3mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|10.6mV
|9.7mV
|8.1mV
|4.7mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|12.5mV
|10.9mV
|8.5mV
|5.3mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|14.1mV
|11.9mV
|8.9mV
|6.3mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|15.2mV
|13.5mV
|10.1mV
|7.5mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|16.4mV
|13.7mV
|9.9mV
|8.1mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|18.3mV
|14.6mV
|11.1mV
|8.8mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|19.6mV
|15.0mV
|11.3mV
|9.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|16.3mV
|11.2mV
|9.8mV
|4.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|18.4mV
|12.8mV
|8.5mV
|8.3mV
|Pass
Seasonic's ripple suppression is excellent. There are in-line caps on the main ATX cable, which surely helps improve ripple suppression on the minor rails.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
