Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-600TL's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 13.2mV 7.5mV 5.8mV 3.3mV Pass 20% Load 15.4mV 8.3mV 6.8mV 3.5mV Pass 30% Load 17.4mV 9.1mV 7.2mV 3.8mV Pass 40% Load 11.9mV 9.4mV 7.6mV 4.3mV Pass 50% Load 10.6mV 9.7mV 8.1mV 4.7mV Pass 60% Load 12.5mV 10.9mV 8.5mV 5.3mV Pass 70% Load 14.1mV 11.9mV 8.9mV 6.3mV Pass 80% Load 15.2mV 13.5mV 10.1mV 7.5mV Pass 90% Load 16.4mV 13.7mV 9.9mV 8.1mV Pass 100% Load 18.3mV 14.6mV 11.1mV 8.8mV Pass 110% Load 19.6mV 15.0mV 11.3mV 9.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 16.3mV 11.2mV 9.8mV 4.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 18.4mV 12.8mV 8.5mV 8.3mV Pass

Seasonic's ripple suppression is excellent. There are in-line caps on the main ATX cable, which surely helps improve ripple suppression on the minor rails.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

