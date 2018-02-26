Trending

Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-600TL's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load13.2mV7.5mV5.8mV3.3mVPass
20% Load15.4mV8.3mV6.8mV3.5mVPass
30% Load17.4mV9.1mV7.2mV3.8mVPass
40% Load11.9mV9.4mV7.6mV4.3mVPass
50% Load10.6mV9.7mV8.1mV4.7mVPass
60% Load12.5mV10.9mV8.5mV5.3mVPass
70% Load14.1mV11.9mV8.9mV6.3mVPass
80% Load15.2mV13.5mV10.1mV7.5mVPass
90% Load16.4mV13.7mV9.9mV8.1mVPass
100% Load18.3mV14.6mV11.1mV8.8mVPass
110% Load19.6mV15.0mV11.3mV9.1mVPass
Cross-Load 116.3mV11.2mV9.8mV4.2mVPass
Cross-Load 218.4mV12.8mV8.5mV8.3mVPass
Seasonic's ripple suppression is excellent. There are in-line caps on the main ATX cable, which surely helps improve ripple suppression on the minor rails.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

