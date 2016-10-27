SilverStone SFX Series SX700-LPT PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SX700-LPT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 9.5mV 7.4mV 10.8mV 4.6mV Pass 20% Load 14.6mV 10.4mV 14.1mV 5.8mV Pass 30% Load 15.0mV 10.9mV 16.5mV 6.7mV Pass 40% Load 16.4mV 11.1mV 17.1mV 7.7mV Pass 50% Load 21.3mV 13.9mV 21.0mV 7.9mV Pass 60% Load 24.7mV 15.7mV 23.1mV 9.2mV Pass 70% Load 29.9mV 15.9mV 26.8mV 9.3mV Pass 80% Load 35.7mV 19.6mV 28.7mV 12.7mV Pass 90% Load 42.8mV 20.0mV 28.8mV 13.6mV Pass 100% Load 52.8mV 23.5mV 36.2mV 15.9mV Pass 110% Load 479.3mV 46.3mV 46.4mV 43.4mV Fail Cross-Load 1 18.2mV 16.5mV 29.1mV 5.9mV Pass Cross-Load 2 55.6mV 21.8mV 28.6mV 17.5mV Pass

Ripple suppression at +12V is decent up to the full load test, but during our overload test (110% load) ripple goes out of control with almost 0.5V deviations! Such high ripple can easily damage other components inside of your PC. Despite the out-of-control +12V rail, the minor rails keep ripple in-spec during the overload test.

We should stress that SilverStone clearly states this unit's peak load is 750W and not the 770W we applied (following methodology that we use in every PSU review). In order to be fair, we also conducted an overload test with 750W load and didn't notice any ripple suppression problems at +12V. Apparently, 20W of additional load are enough to cause chaos.

Thanks to the higher efficiency and decreased thermal load of 230V input, ripple suppression with 110% load is normal.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 105-Percent Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2