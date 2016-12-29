SilverStone Strider Platinum ST1200-PT PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ST1200-PT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 19.9mV 18.3mV 36.0mV 15.0mV Pass 20% Load 27.4mV 20.8mV 37.3mV 17.9mV Pass 30% Load 30.5mV 22.9mV 38.2mV 20.8mV Pass 40% Load 31.1mV 28.4mV 44.8mV 23.4mV Pass 50% Load 33.4mV 30.9mV 50.6mV 26.9mV Fail 60% Load 34.9mV 34.8mV 53.9mV 29.8mV Fail 70% Load 36.3mV 38.1mV 61.0mV 35.6mV Fail 80% Load 36.8mV 41.2mV 64.7mV 40.5mV Fail 90% Load 38.5mV 42.7mV 70.9mV 41.5mV Fail 100% Load 41.8mV 47.9mV 76.9mV 45.8mV Fail 110% Load 42.1mV 48.6mV 79.5mV 49.7mV Fail Cross-Load 1 19.1mV 18.0mV 32.3mV 14.2mV Pass Cross-Load 2 44.4mV 41.8mV 65.9mV 42.4mV Fail

Ripple suppression on the +12V rail is pretty good, though not top-notch. It's really bad on the minor rails though, especially at 3.3V. The main cause for these poor ripple results is a high ambient temperature. Below 40°C, the PSU's ripple suppression is pretty good on everything except the 3.3V rail. That one needs an ambient close to 30°C to get inside of the 50mV range.

Again, we expect such a high-end PSU to perform well under all temperature conditions. Also, Gigabyte's XP1200M, based on the same platform, demonstrated decent ripple suppression under the same conditions. More than likely, Enhance let something slip by in SilverStone's take on this platform (or we received a lemon, which happens).

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2