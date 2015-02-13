SilverStone SX600-G SFX Power Supply Review

Specifications, Cables And Power Distribution

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Maximum Power Amps 20 15 50 2.5 0.3 Watts 90 600 12.5 3.6 Total Maximum Power 600

There is only one +12V rail that delivers the PSU's full power on its own, which is typical for a modern PSU that uses DC-DC converters for generating the minor rails. Although the combined output looks low, they'll suffice for any system that needs up to 600W. Finally, the 5VSB rail has the typical amperage you'd expect from a contemporary PSU. It would be nice to get three amps or more on this rail, though we can't be so demanding of such a small PSU.

Cables And Connectors

ATX Connector (300mm) 20 + 4 pin 4 + 4-pin EPS12V (410mm) 1 6 + 2-pin PCIe (410mm + 150mm) 2 SATA (300mm + 200mm + 100mm + 100mm) 4 4-pin Molex (300mm + 200mm) / FDD (+200mm) 2 / 1

We believe that the SX600-G could easily handle four PCIe connectors. However, the tiny modular board sets the rules, since it can't accommodate any more sockets. The number of the available SATA and peripheral connectors is ample, given the form factor. SilverStone could have left out the FDD connector, yielding an additional 4-pin Molex plug, and offered the floppy interface as an adapter instead. Cable length is satisfactory, particularly since this PSU is intended for small cases. SilverStone was wise to leave enough distance between the first and the second SATA connectors, since the same cable will power the optical drive and hard drives. In most cases, the former is installed farther from the latter. Also, the distance between peripheral connectors is long, which could come in handy for attaching system fans. Finally, all of the connectors use 18-gauge wire, which is recommended.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, there isn't much to say about power distribution.