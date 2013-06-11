Trending

The SSD DC S3500 Review: Intel's 6 Gb/s Controller And 20 nm NAND

As enterprise SSDs become more specialized and application-focused, Intel is hoping its SSD DC S3500 will strike a chord with customers looking for excellent read performance on a budget. We compare this drive to other notable contenders in its class.

Results: Enterprise Video Streaming Performance

Video streaming is a demanding workload within the enterprise space. Companies want more HD streams with higher bit-rates and no stuttering. A storage solution well-suited for enterprise-class video delivery has completely different capabilities than something designed for databases. At the end of the day, you're basically looking for exceptional large-block sequential write performance. You also need a high level of consistency that traditionally isn't seen from consumer SSDs. For a more in-depth analysis, take a look at page 10 of Intel SSD 910 Review: PCI Express-Based Enterprise Storage.

Once the drive is in a steady state, we write its entire capacity 100 times. We use 8 MB transfer sizes and a queue depth of four, recording timestamps for each individual write. The graph below reflects 100-point averaging, so that you can better visualize the results.

When we first saw the results of our streaming performance tests, we were shocked. In fact, we performed this test on multiple machines, behind HBAs, on different drives, and with different test software. No matter what we did, we always saw this oscillation.

Even though our overall average was ~430 MB/s, we had some wild swings between 400 and 475 MB/s. The problem with this behavior is that a good portion of the writes are at or below the rated speed of 410 MB/s. How does this translate to sustained performance?

ThresholdBest-Case Buffer SizeWorst-Case Buffer Size
375 MB/s11 MB17 MB
400 MB/s23 MB31 MB
410 MB/s162 MB172 MB
420 MB/s492 MB771 MB
430 MB/s1239 MB1614 MB

Even though there are prolonged periods of performance well above this drive's specification, the dips below gate the SSD DC S3500's performance. But, even minimal amounts of software buffering should allow you achieve its stated performance. Just don't go much above, or you will pay the price very quickly.

  • Mastle 11 June 2013 15:29
    Hi, Think there's an error on page 1, $579 for 80GB drive......Surely won't be getting it at that price for my home build!
  • drewriley 11 June 2013 15:52
    -Mastle - You are correct, that should read $579 for the 480GB version.
  • busuan 11 June 2013 17:41
    Found myself suddenly losing interests in SATA SSDs after seeing the specs of PCIe SSD in the latest MBA refresh.
  • PapaCrazy 11 June 2013 20:05
    An Intel 320 series SSD I put in my dad's computer just encountered the 8mb bug even though the firmware was updated with the "fixed" version. He uses the computer for business and I got him an Intel SSD thinking it'd be reliable. I think I'm gonna try Samsung next time around.
  • Evolution2001 11 June 2013 20:09
    Nitpicking here... but the article text is still wrong...or the math is. :p
    ''...we do know that the 800 GB model we're reviewing should run around $579. At ~$1.20/GB, ...''

    800GB @ $1.20 = $960.
  • drewriley 11 June 2013 21:00
    Thanks, just can't seem to get the right combination of 4, 8 and 0. The 480GB version is $579
  • drewriley 11 June 2013 21:06
    With the BAD_CTX_13X (8MB) failure, the fixed firmware fixed 'most' of them. The failure rates are quite low, especially after the FW 'fix', but if that one failure happens on the only drive you bought, it can really suck. As a consumer, I could care less if a million other people got a good SSD, if mine fails, I am upset. As an enterprise buyer, if one fails out a million, my company is throwing a party!


  • flong777 12 June 2013 08:41
    Why does Intel continue to release mediocre SSDs? Granted this performs middle of the pack but I just don't understand why a company with Intel's resources doesn't put out a top performer like the 840 Pro.
  • Grizely1 12 June 2013 22:35
    Go back and read the article.

    Or, learn the difference between consumer vs commercial. It's a DT (Data Center).
  • flong777 16 June 2013 11:06
    Fair enough, I guess I should have been more clear. I don't understand why Intel is involved with so many mediocre SSDs - whether enterprise or consumer.
    While I am not an enterprise user, I think I understand the basics. Enterprise SSDs are geared to handle heavy cues and write loads.

    You have a point that it is not fair to compare enterprise with consumer - they are two different animals.
