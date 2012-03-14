Four ATX Cases For High-Capacity Water Cooling, Reviewed

Trending

Big radiators need lots of space that most enclosures simply weren't designed to offer. We're using Swiftech’s latest triple-fan cooler to test the fitment and performance in four cases supposedly set up to accommodate high-end water cooling setups.

Building With NZXT's Switch 810

NZXT is one of only two companies to supply an eight-pin EPS12V extension cable in its installation kit. Though the case is designed for the latest high-end hardware, the cable is particularly useful to owners of low-cost and older-model power units.

NZXT is also one of the few companies to include a proper front-panel USB 3.0 internal connector. Most of its competitors still rely on pass-through cables hanging out the back of the case, even though the internal standard is two years old.

The Switch 810 has only a single-drive backplane, but its tray bests competitors by fitting both 2.5” and 3.5” drives.

Two push latches release the center cover of the Switch 810’s top panel for easy access to its fan mounts. Fans can be installed on either side of the metal structure beneath.

Most builders won’t need to strip the case this far to install a radiator, but we removed the top panel completely to gain access to a latch that had broken in shipping. One side of the top 5.25” drive bay was also removed to make more wiggle room for radiator insertion.

We noted that reversing the radiator on a competing case would have allowed easier access to our radiator’s fill port. We also noted that the other case’ radiator placement prevented us from doing this, due to a space conflict between coolant lines and memory. NZXT’s Switch 810 doesn’t have that problem, at least with our motherboard.

In fact, we were forced to install the radiator the correct way in the Switch 810 because the lid of its second drive bay would have blocked our coolant lines as well. As a result, we can positively state that the Switch 810 is the absolute best match for our hardware. Most builders will want to shorten the cooling lines, but we wanted to test the case with the exact hardware used in the other configurations.

The H20-320's 2.3”-thick radiator and fan assembly blocks the Switch 810’s top 5.25” bay, so we mounted our optical drive in its second bay. The second bay doesn’t have set-back mounting holes to hold a drive behind its glossy white optical drive cover, so we flush-mounted it. Alternative radiators that allow the fans to be mounted above the case’s metal panel can be placed above the top bay, enabling the use of the Switch 810’s optical drive cover.

Power and drive activity lights are found on the front portion of the Switch 810’s top panel.

41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • EzioAs 14 March 2012 11:33
    Too bad we can't see the full build on the cosmos II. Maybe cooler master should have sent the storm trooper instead
    Reply
  • wolfram23 14 March 2012 11:39
    Should have put the rad in the bottom of the Cosmos II by removing the HDD trays. Seems like it should fit there.

    Also, Swiftech makes a sweet kit although I can't imagine the size of the triple rad. Using the Edge 220 myself, love it. Fits in my Antec 900 II.
    Reply
  • 14 March 2012 12:00
    wolfram23Should have put the rad in the bottom of the Cosmos II by removing the HDD trays. Seems like it should fit there.Also, Swiftech makes a sweet kit although I can't imagine the size of the triple rad. Using the Edge 220 myself, love it. Fits in my Antec 900 II.The Cosmos II only accepts a 2 X 120 rad in the HDD compartment. Its too bad that toms wasn't able to complete the build in the cosmos II. Maybe within the end of the year, Cooler Master will introduce the Cosmos S II and fix all those enthusiast complains that i read.
    Reply
  • hellfire24 14 March 2012 13:44
    i would take Switch!it's a personal choice no offence to others they are great too.
    Reply
  • theuniquegamer 14 March 2012 13:53
    The Nzxt switch 810 is a good overall case. Too bad they can't fit the rad to cosmos ii . May be they should try the svgtech h80 triple rad air cooler .
    Reply
  • theuniquegamer 14 March 2012 13:54
  • Crashman 14 March 2012 14:36
    theuniquegamerThe Nzxt switch 810 is a good overall case. Too bad they can't fit the rad to cosmos ii . May be they should try the svgtech h80 triple rad air cooler .Guys, I'm collecting suggestions for future uses of the left-over Cosmos II.
    1.) Yes it supports STANDARD 3-fan radiators. It just couldn't be compared to other cases if it had a different cooling system.
    2.) It can probably also be MODIFIED to fit the radiator used in the article.

    So, do you have a custom system suggestion? or are you looking for a modification article? Like I said, I'm taking suggestions. Thanks!
    Reply
  • EzioAs 14 March 2012 15:08
    For the Cosmos II, try doing a full build with a standard 360 rad in the top and a 240 rad in the bottom compartment with a 3960X cpu and 2 LCS 7970 from powercolor to show the lowest temps and highest overclock on custom watercooling build. Maybe do an extreme build guide or something like that with the cosmos II. Just a suggestion
    Reply
  • acekombatkiwi1 14 March 2012 16:28
    If you want to stick with Swiftech gear use the 240 edge kit down the bottom with a Swiftech 360 QP up top.
    Reply
  • koogco 14 March 2012 18:23
    It seems a bit silly to use a rad with bits tagged on the end, since most good cases would be designed without those bits in mind. I can see the apeal of using something that is almost like closed loop, but using one of the optical-bay resevoirs with built in pump might have put you fairly close aswell.
    I would like to see what else you can do with the Cosmos II, perhaps a 240+360rad built with just that case as others suggested.
    Reply