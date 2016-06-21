XFX XTR Series 850W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Measured hold-up time easily exceeds 17ms, and the power-good signal is also higher than 16ms. Moreover, that signal drops before the rails go out of spec.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is at normal levels with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC Watts Efficiency Fan Speed RPM Fan Noise dB(A) Temps In/Out PF/AC Volts 1 5.199A 1.983A 1.970A 0.979A 84.75 86.50% 805 32.5 38.23 °C 0.969 12.153V 5.038V 3.345V 5.096V 97.98 41.63 °C 115.1V 2 11.429A 2.968A 2.960A 1.176A 169.62 90.03% 805 32.5 38.85 °C 0.992 12.145V 5.036V 3.341V 5.086V 188.40 42.53 °C 115.1V 3 18.021A 3.476A 3.471A 1.374A 254.78 90.97% 1070 35.8 39.52 °C 0.980 12.137V 5.034V 3.339V 5.074V 280.08 43.51 °C 115.1V 4 24.612A 3.972A 3.953A 1.575A 339.68 91.00% 1475 47.7 41.15 °C 0.982 12.129V 5.034V 3.336V 5.065V 373.26 45.64 °C 115.1V 5 30.864A 4.968A 4.950A 1.781A 424.56 90.65% 1915 51.1 41.81 °C 0.986 12.120V 5.031V 3.332V 5.054V 468.33 47.13 °C 115.1V 6 37.131A 5.962A 5.947A 1.980A 509.50 90.12% 2140 52.1 42.95 °C 0.988 12.112V 5.031V 3.328V 5.042V 565.38 48.50 °C 115.1V 7 43.402A 6.959A 6.948A 2.184A 594.45 89.35% 2205 52.8 44.28 °C 0.990 12.105V 5.029V 3.323V 5.029V 665.34 50.77 °C 115.1V 8 49.694A 7.953A 7.952A 2.390A 679.42 88.63% 2205 52.8 45.34 °C 0.991 12.095V 5.028V 3.319V 5.018V 766.55 52.38 °C 115.1V 9 56.411A 8.460A 8.471A 2.393A 764.38 87.94% 2205 52.8 46.33 °C 0.991 12.086V 5.026V 3.316V 5.010V 869.19 54.83 °C 115.1V 10 62.875A 8.958A 8.960A 3.005A 849.17 87.15% 2205 52.8 47.18 °C 0.992 12.079V 5.025V 3.314V 4.990V 974.42 56.36 °C 115.1V 11 69.963A 8.958A 8.962A 3.006A 934.14 86.22% 2205 52.8 48.93 °C 0.992 12.070V 5.024V 3.314V 4.984V 1083.50 60.38 °C 115.1V CL1 0.100A 15.016A 15.005A 0.004A 126.40 81.58% 2205 52.8 46.36 °C 0.987 12.170V 5.033V 3.305V 5.100V 154.95 52.80 °C 115.1V CL2 70.807A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 867.52 87.57% 2205 52.8 48.03 °C 0.992 12.062V 5.028V 3.343V 5.046V 990.70 57.99 °C 115.1V

Load regulation is pretty tight on all rails (the 5V rail registers the smallest deviation). This Seasonic platform delivers good voltage stability, among others.

The XTR 850W achieves 90% efficiency with 20% load, while the 80 PLUS Gold certification asks for 87%. The 50% load test is a clear pass also, and under full load the PSU achieves 0.15% more efficiency than required. This unit's KM3S platform easily meets the Gold standard's requirements, even under stressful conditions. Moreover, the PSU can deliver its full load (and even more) at high ambient temperatures.

Of course, the cooling fan spins fast once the thermal load increases significantly, making a ton of noise. The fan profile gets aggressive once the ambient exceeds 40 °C, even under typical loads. If you need a silent PSU and you plan to push it hard, then you should look elsewhere.