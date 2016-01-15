Zalman ZM750-EBT PSU Review

Transient Response Tests
Advanced Transient Response Tests
For details on our transient response testing, please click here.
In these tests, we monitor the response of the PSU in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5A at 5VSB) is applied to the PSU for 200ms while the PSU works at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the PSU is hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load. In both tests, we use our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's limits.
These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent CPU/GPU load). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be tough to master.
Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.253V
|12.125V
|1.04%
|Pass
|5V
|5.090V
|4.982V
|2.12%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.340V
|3.216V
|3.71%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.139V
|5.095V
|0.86%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.188V
|12.056V
|1.08%
|Pass
|5V
|5.055V
|4.940V
|2.27%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.304V
|3.183V
|3.66%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.101V
|5.041V
|1.18%
|Pass
The +12V rail performs well enough, and the same applies to the 5V and 5VSB rails as well. At 3.3V the deviations are significant, though during the first test we observed this rail keeping its voltage above 3.2V. Only during the second test did it drop lower, costing the PSU performance points in our final rating.
Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:
Transient Response At 20 Percent Load
Transient Response At 50 Percent Load
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measured the response of the PSU in simpler transient load scenarios—during the PSU's power-on phase.
For the first measurement, we turned off the PSU, dialed in the maximum current the 5VSB could output and switched on the PSU. In the second test, we dialed the maximum load the +12V could handle and started the PSU while it was in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU was completely switched off (we cut off the power or switched off the PSU by flipping its on/off switch), we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle before switching on the PSU from the loader and restoring the power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5V for 5V).
During the first two tests, the slopes were very smooth. Only during the last test did we notice a small drop before the rails settled down to their nominal voltage. This is nothing to worry about, and in general Zalman performed quite well here.
I'll need to make at least another pass through this article, but failing on +5V ripple under heavy load probably makes this a solid tier-3 unit; I'm not going to run screaming if I see one, but I wouldn't buy it either.
CONS: Ripple • Noisy under stress • Hold-up time • Inrush current • Sleeve-bearing fan • Single EPS connector • Inaccurate PWR_OK signal
Also it must also be strongly pointed out that this unit does not meet ATX specifications.
Hmmm, this one does seem a little worse than I thought at first. Any chance this particular unit had a problem? I'd think ripple could be fixed with a minor capacitor improvement, without adding too much to the price. Hopefully Zalman is paying attention.
agreed
One died days after the warranty expired and the other about a month after. I'll give Zalman credit, they made right by me by exchanging both, but it was a painful process.
While I would not recommend these current products, I can at least "tolerate" them in budget builds.
Anyway, I like your power supply reviews, Toms. You go more in-depth than any review site for power supplies (Hardwaresecrets, Johnnyguru).
Considering the same platform performs decently in the Silverstone unit, there's at least some hope that Zalman can go back, adjust a few things, and get a decent budget unit out of this.
Edit: I went back and looked at the Silverstone review. Ripple suppression was really good up to 90% load, then the 5V and 3.3V rails jumped hugely, especially the 3.3V. They did stay within ATX spec, but just barely. The 5V ripple went from 13.1mV at 90% to 40.5mV at 100%, 3.3V ripple went from 14.1mV at 90% to 49.9mV at 100%. Obviously the 3.3V ripple went out of spec at 110% load, as well as one of the crossloads, but that's a lesser sin.