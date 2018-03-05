EKWB Continues Its Dive Down The RGB Rabbit Hole

March is just getting started, and EK Water Blocks already released three new products this month. Last week, EKWB announced a new RGB D5 RGB Pump Top. Over the weekend, the company released an RGB version of its Radeon RX Vega full-cover block. Today it announced an RGB variant of its Nvidia reference design cooler. All three of the new products are revisions of existing units that now include integrated RGB lighting.

EKWB’s new pump top, the EK-XTOP Revo D5 RGB, is made of clear acrylic and it features an integrated RGB LED light strip. EK Water Blocks said it designed the new top and its vibration-reducing mounting system for Xylem D5 series pumps. The company also noted that the pump top’s round design allows you to mount the pump at any angle.

The new RGB version of the top is available as a standalone upgrade. EKWB also sells Xylem D5 pumps with the new top pre-installed.

On Saturday, EKWB revealed the EK-FC Radeon Vega RGB full-cover GPU block. EKWB already offered a full-cover water block for AMD’s Radeon RX Vega graphics cards, but now the company offers one with integrated RGB lighting.

Water blocks with RGB lighting aren’t a new thing, especially for EKWB. The company introduced a light strip system for its monoblocks in early 2017, and many of the monoblocks it released last year featured the custom LED strip mount. Now, EKWB has adapted its monoblock light strip mounting system to work with full-cover GPU blocks.

The new full-cover Vega block features an acrylic top over a nickel-plated electrolytic copper base. The clear top shows off the PCB while the base makes direct contact with the GPU, HBM2 memory modules, and the card’s voltage regulation modules. EKWB installed an RGB LED strip along the bottom edge of the acrylic top to help illuminate the fluid that flows through it.

EKWB attached its first GPU LED strip to the Radeon RX Vega GPU block, but the company didn’t wait long to offer the new feature to team green. Today, it revealed the EK-FB GeForce GTX FE RGB water block, which supports a wide variety of Nvidia graphics cards. EKWB said the new block is compatible with no less than 138 models, including GTX 1060, GTX 1070, GTX 1080, GTX 1080 Ti, and Titan Xp cards from every board partner.

Like the EK-FC Radeon Vega RGB full-cover block, EKWB’s new GeForce water block features an acrylic top with a nickel-plated electrolytic copper base. It also includes an RGB LED light strip attached to the bottom edge to illuminate the surface.

EKWB said that all three of these new RGB products are universally compatible with motherboard RGB solutions. The light strips are compatible with the Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, and ASRock RGB LED lighting solutions so you can synchronize your components with your motherboard’s software.

The standalone EK-XTOP Revo D5 RGB pump top is available for $60, or you can buy one with a pump for $145. You can purchase the EK-FC Radeon Vega RGB full-cover block for $155. EKWB also offers backplates in nickel for $44 or black for $35. The water block is also compatible with the stock backplate from the air-cooled Vega cards.

The EK-FB GeForce GTX FE RGB water block is also now available, and they also sell for $155. The company didn’t design new backplates for the RGB water block. The existing GTX 1080, GTX 1080 Ti, and GTX Titan X backplates are compatible with the new block.