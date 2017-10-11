Here's The Launch Trailer, PC Features For 'The Evil Within 2'

The Evil Within 2 Launch Trailer

The Evil Within 2 arrives on Friday, October 13 (spooky), and Bethesda has a new launch trailer for the game to put you in the right mindset before you face the horrors that await you.



Just like the first game, you’ll control Sebastian Castellanos, but his second mission will have a more personal tone to it. His daughter Lily was abducted by the corporation known as Mobius in an attempt to use her as a “Core” for an alternate STEM world. Lily’s role as the STEM’s architect is vital to its survival, but she is now missing within the terrifying plane of existence, so Castellanos must venture in and rescue her before it’s too late.





Before you pick up the game, make sure your system meets the hardware requirements. In addition to the official specs, Tango Gameworks, the studio in charge of developing The Evil Within 2, revealed some graphics options available to PC players. In addition to adjusting the overall visual quality, you can also make some tweaks to the motion blur, screen space ambient occlusion, volumetric light, and shadow quality. You can also adjust the field of view between 45 and 90 degrees, and use one of four options for anti-aliasing (disabled, FXAA, TAA, TAA+FXAA).



PC and Xbox One players were able to pre-load the game as early as October 6. PlayStation 4 owners can begin the same process today. Compared to the 40GB storage requirement on PC, the Xbox One and PS4 versions require less space at 31GB and 33GB, respectively. However, there will also be a day one patch (250MB and 260MB for Xbox One and PS4, respectively) available.

For more information about the game, you can check out our hands-on impressions, which includes details on crafting mechanics, weapon upgrades, and the overall combat experience.