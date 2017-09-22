GeIL Announces EVO X ROG-Certified RGB Gaming Memory

If you're an Asus motherboard owner in need of an RGB memory kit, GeIL’s EVO X ROG-certified RGB gaming memory might be just what you're looking for.

The company claimed that this new memory, developed in partnership with Asus, is the world’s first fully RGB illuminated DDR4 memory module with ROG certification. This means that Asus' AURA lighting control app fully supports these new memory kits providing synchronized RGB LED illumination via the 4-pin RGB LED headers on your Asus motherboard. This enables the “Sliding Hot Switch” and provides four different RGB illumination modes.



On the hardware side of things, this memory is available in dual- and quad-channel kits, both running at 3,000MHz. These new kits feature Intel XMP 2.0 support, which makes it easy to set them up to run at the correct frequencies and timing. Speaking of timings, both kits operate at CL 15-17-17-35 at 1.35V.



The large, dark gray heatspreaders are equipped with "RGB" light bars on the top that are capable of displaying up to 256 colors. As you might expect, the heatspreaders prominently feature an ROG certified logo.



Currently, GeIL’s EVO X ROG-certified RGB gaming memory is compatible with Asus’ ROG Strix Z270 Gaming and ROG Maximus IX line of motherboards. GeIL stated that more models are currently in the process of being certified.



There is no information on pricing or availability. We have reached out to GeIL for more information.