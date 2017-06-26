As Prices Soar, Graphics Card Manufacturers Appeal To Cryptocurrency Miners
You might have to wait to upgrade your graphics card. The increasing popularity of the Ethereum cryptocurrency has caused "miners," who essentially earn units of the cryptocurrency by having their GPUs solve complex math problems, to buy out many mid-range graphics cards. Prices are rising, supply is falling, and now companies like Asus want to appeal directly to miners with new graphics cards.
Last week, the problem was mostly limited to AMD's RX 500-series and Nvidia's GTX 1070. It was nigh impossible to find RX 500-series graphics cards anywhere, and the price of GTX 1070 graphics cards almost reached parity with the more powerful GTX 1080, which have been mostly unaffected by the mining craze so far. The lower-end GTX 1060 also had its price inflated into the $250-$350 range, but was less affected, as miners focused on the GTX 1070.
That changed. Now the price of many GTX 1060s on Newegg has risen above $400, even though many retailed for around $250 two weeks ago. Amazon seems to have sold out of many GTX 1060s--popular models are currently only available from third-party sellers instead of directly from Amazon or from the cards' manufacturers. This suggests that Amazon and OEMs have all sold through their current stock of GTX 1060s.
Most GTX 1080 graphics cards still appear to be unaffected by the mining craze. That's probably because these graphics cards require more investment, and with the unpredictability of many cryptocurrencies, miners want to minimize their up-front investments as much as possible. The RX 500-series and GTX 1070 offered the most bang for your buck; now it seems miners would rather settle for GTX 1060s than splurge on GTX 1080s. There are some exceptions, though. Gigabyte used to offer some of the least expensive GTX 1080s on the market, with one model dipping as low as $450 this spring. Now, some of the company's GTX 1080s have sold out, while others have jumped up from their regular $500 price tag to around $600. If this trend continues, we will likely see the price on other GTX 1080 GPUs spike to similar prices.
The good news is that the appears to be stabilizing. A few GTX 1070s have dropped in price--the EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0 is now $460 on Amazon instead of $500, like it was over the weekend.They still aren't the best option, considering you can get better performance from a GTX 1080 without upping your investment too much, but they are available.
At least for now: Earlier this morning a Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 AMP! Edition was briefly available from Amazon for $400, but that model sold out before we could write this article. Although these attempts to stabilize the market are a positive sign that OEMs are attempting to resolve the issue, the speed with which the $400 GTX 1070 sold out shows that we are still far from a solution to the current GPU shortage.
Perhaps the introduction of mining-specific cards will help. At the very least it will help manufacturers appeal directly to miners, which is exactly what Asus did with the Mining-P106-6G and Mining-RX470-4G. The former is based on Nvidia's P106-100 graphics engine, the latter on AMD's RX 470. Both offer a single display port (you don't need 'em for mining) and easy overclocking for "maximum hash-rate performance." These cards are made to help miners get the best return on their investment by allowing continuous operation with relatively low power draws.
This could be good news for gamers, too, if other manufacturers follow suit. Instead of eating into the supply of gaming-focused graphics cards, miners could purchase models designed specifically for them. Maybe that would help keep the price of graphics cards down and divide production between the two markets. It's not going to stop miners from buying up gaming cards, but it could at least help stabilize the market.
In the meantime, unless you're planning to buy a GTX 1080 or the lowly GTX 1050, you probably ought to wait to buy a new graphics card.
It's still supply and demand. The demand is so high right now that NOTHING will bring the price down until the demand is met. I just hope it's met by the time we figure out how Vega competes with Nvidia. Because I want a new card, but I'm not paying these prices for them.
Eth hashing is different than Bitcoin, and is designed to be resistant to acceleration with ASICs.
It is different yes, but it only takes a financial incentive for a company to start kicking out ASIC boxes, like a jump in a crytocurrency's value. As far as ASIC resistant goes, I high doubt it will take much for someone to over come that minor hurdle, there are other cyrptocurrency's that were resistant to ASCI mining, (just look at ALT coin) but that ultimately did not last very long.
The liquid cooled 1070s were pretty stable the last time I looked not sure now though.
What makes you think it's a "minor hurdle"? Not saying it couldn't happen eventually, but I don't think it'll be the same as for Bitcoin. Also, Eth is eventually switching from a Proof of Work scheme to a Proof of Stake scheme, which I believe is supposed to make it less important to have oodles of hashing power, and therefore would seem to make ASICs (and ASIC development) less attractive. Unfortunately I don't really understand the PoW vs PoS think that well.
Not sure what you're talking about with altcoin, given that altcoin is not an actual currency but rather a blanket term for cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin.
Sorry "Just look at the alt coins" It really is not a big hurdle as most people think, they hear "resistant to ASCI miners" and what they think they hear is "almost impervious to ASCI miners". VERTcoin was one that came to mind that was "ASCI resistant" that in the end only took a few months before there were ASCI boxes flooding the market. Granted, it is a POW currency as is eth currently.
That's going to be a headache too, given how they work those cards. The GPU equivalent of buying a used car from a Car Rental agency.
I think you may need to read an investment wiki or two...
If he spent, say $400 on each 1070....I'll even be cautious and say $450 per card. Let's say another $1400 on system components to get the cards up and running for an even $5000 investment. At $30/day...he'll make his investment back in 5 1/2 months, assuming the value of etherium keeps pace with the difficulty of mining.
That's over 100% annual return rate....If you don't understand how ridiculously good that is, you definitely need to read an investment tutorial or two.
I can give you a relative example.....people were making a 20% annual return rate on bundling bad housing debt and betting against it before the crash in 2008...and THAT rate is considered ridiculously good (the average stock investment return rate is around 7%)
.....please excuse me while I look for an apartment where power cost is included in the rent
p.s. how the hell do you reply with this terrible system
"Comment from forums." button.
And even if the Etherium market crashes, assuming he was selling as he mined he won't be left hanging. He'll just have a rig with 8 1070's that can go on to mine something else. Or, he can sell the 1070's used and probably recoup ~75% of his initial investment.
GTX 1070's are actually churning out a hashrate of around 25mH/s where GTX 1080's are only getting about 20 mH/s. The rumor is that this is due to the type of memory that is on the 1070 making it more suited for mining Ethereum . The 1060's get around 18mH/s making them near as powerful as the 1070's. Due to this the demand for the 1080's is not as great.
The reason why Ethereum is resistant to ASIC's. Ethereum mining is designed to require at least 2GB of RAM to compute, and more the better. ASIC's are not designed to incorporate large amounts of RAM. A GPU manufacture may only have to increase the vRAM on their GPU to appeal to the cyrptocurrency mining audience.
Depending on how painful that up-front investment was, just sell some fraction of coins as you mine them. That way, you can still profit from any further increases. If you want to get sophisticated, you can get into derivatives and hedge like a real trader. Not that I'd recommend it, unless you know what you're doing.
Anyway, the end of this craze will likely spell bargain basement prices for GPUs. Even new ones, since enough people will probably buy ex-mining units so as to depress demand for the new units. Furthermore, the heavy discounting on ex-mining GPUs will affect the perceived value of new ones.
The only way to make any real money mining the currencies is to get in early and pick the right one, I was about 3 months late but it's a gamble either way. As soon as it becomes profitable big players start investing heavily and make it unprofitable for every one else.
And as for ASICs, supply time is too long to be worthwhile even when they do become available. By the time you get one it's already marginal and something better has been developed. A few lucky and savvy miners make good money from this, the rest of us just help line their pockets.