G.Skill Stealthily Reveals Camouflaged Sniper X DDR4 Memory Kits

by
4 Comments

G.Skill announced a new series of DDR4 memory designed to hide in plain sight with camouflaged heatsinks.

The G.Skill Sniper X DDR4 kits will come in varying speeds, starting at 2,400MHz and topping out at 3,600MHz. Capacities will also vary, with the company offering up to 128GB (8 x 16GB) kits. The new kits are also XMP 2.0 compatible. However, little more is known about the impending memory series.

The top bar of the Sniper X aluminum heatsinks come in three different camo variations: Classic, Urban, and Digital. The Classic camouflage is inspired by a typical green jungle design. Urban Camo is meant to blend into a concrete city landscape, and the Digital Camo variant was styled to match the Asus TUF Gaming series motherboards, bearing yellow highlights for a “modern warfare” look.

Specific kits and pricing have not been revealed (they remain, ahem, hidden), but G.Skill said that we would see the new Sniper X memory in Q1 2018, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long for the camouflaged DDR4 to break cover.

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

  • TechyInAZ
    Too bad there are no modern motherboards that would look really good with this RAM kit.

    I wish that Gigabyte would bring back their G1. Sniper boards.
  • hdmark
    i dont see any ram installed in the motherboard in the picture? (someone had to say it)
  • ehmkec
    Too bad the camo pattern isn't random for each stick. Then it would look stealthier. And other camo colors too.
