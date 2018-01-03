G.Skill Stealthily Reveals Camouflaged Sniper X DDR4 Memory Kits

G.Skill announced a new series of DDR4 memory designed to hide in plain sight with camouflaged heatsinks.

The G.Skill Sniper X DDR4 kits will come in varying speeds, starting at 2,400MHz and topping out at 3,600MHz. Capacities will also vary, with the company offering up to 128GB (8 x 16GB) kits. The new kits are also XMP 2.0 compatible. However, little more is known about the impending memory series.

The top bar of the Sniper X aluminum heatsinks come in three different camo variations: Classic, Urban, and Digital. The Classic camouflage is inspired by a typical green jungle design. Urban Camo is meant to blend into a concrete city landscape, and the Digital Camo variant was styled to match the Asus TUF Gaming series motherboards, bearing yellow highlights for a “modern warfare” look.

Specific kits and pricing have not been revealed (they remain, ahem, hidden), but G.Skill said that we would see the new Sniper X memory in Q1 2018, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long for the camouflaged DDR4 to break cover.