In-Win Revealed New Mid-Tower Cases At Computex
In-Win’s wood-clad and odd-ball cases garnered the most attention during Computex 2017, but we’d be remiss not to mention some of the other chassis the company had on display.
The 101c is a tool-less mid-tower chassis featuring RGB lighting, a tempered glass side panel, HD audio jacks, two USB 3.0 ports, and a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port on the top of the chassis. Other features include support for up to full-size ATX motherboards, four hard drives, seven expansion slots, graphics cards up to 421mm in length, CPU coolers as tall as 160mm, six 120mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm.
The In-Win 102 is identical to the 101c, with the exception of a large ventilation panel where optical drives would normally be. (The ports are also in front instead of on the top.) Both cases are available in black and white.
The 301c is very similar to the 101c, as it is another tool-less mid-tower chassis featuring RGB lighting, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a tempered glass side panel. It too is available in both black and white. Due to the smaller size of this chassis, water cooling options are limited to 240mm radiators or all-in-one coolers.
Finally, we have the 303 Type-C, a concept case that sports all the same features of the 101c like RGB lighting, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a tempered glass side panel. It also includes a vertical mounting location for your graphics card as well as a side mount that supports triple 120mm fans, a 360mm radiator, or all-in-one-cooler.
Information on pricing and availability is currently unavailable.
Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson
Model
101c
301c
303c
Case Size
Mid-Tower
Mini-Tower
Mid-Tower
Material
SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
Drive Bays
2 x 3.5"
2 x 2.5"
(or 4 x 2.5 ")
2 x 3.5”
2 x 2.5”
2 x 3.5”
2 x 2.5”
Form Factor
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
ATX
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
ATX
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
ATX
PSU
ATX 12V / EPS 12V
Max 200mm
ATX 12V / EPS 12V
Max 200mm
ATX 12V / EPS 12V
Max 200mm
I/O Expansion
PCI-e Slot x7
PCI-e Slot x4
PCI-e Slot x8
I/O Port
USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1
USB 3.0 x2
HD Audio
USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1
USB 3.0 x3
HD Audio
USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1
USB 3.0 x2
HD Audio
Dimensions
(H x W x D)
445 x 220 x 480mm
365 x 188 x 370mm
215 x 500 x 480mm
Fan Support
Side 1x 120mm
Rear 1x 120mm
Bottom 3x 120mm
Front 2x 120mm
Rear 1x 120mm
Bottom 2x 120mm
Top 3x 120mm
Rear 1x 120mm
Bottom 3x 120mm
Radiator Support
1 x 120mm Radiator Rear
1 x 240mm Radiator Side
1 x 360mm Radiator Bottom
Front 240mm
Rear 120mm
Top 360mm
Rear 120mm
Heatsink Support
160mm
158mm
160mm
VGA Length
421mm
330mm
350mm x 150mm (L x H)
I
