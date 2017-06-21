Login | Sign Up
In-Win Revealed New Mid-Tower Cases At Computex

by
2 Comments

  • 101c_RGB
  • 101c_RGB_1
  • 101c_RGB_2
  • 101c_RGB_3
  • 102_1
  • 102_2

In-Win’s wood-clad and odd-ball cases garnered the most attention during Computex 2017, but we’d be remiss not to mention some of the other chassis the company had on display.

The 101c is a tool-less mid-tower chassis featuring RGB lighting, a tempered glass side panel, HD audio jacks, two USB 3.0 ports, and a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port on the top of the chassis. Other features include support for up to full-size ATX motherboards, four hard drives, seven expansion slots, graphics cards up to 421mm in length, CPU coolers as tall as 160mm, six 120mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm.


The In-Win 102 is identical to the 101c, with the exception of a large ventilation panel where optical drives would normally be. (The ports are also  in front instead of on the top.) Both cases are available in black and white.

The 301c is very similar to the 101c, as it is another tool-less mid-tower chassis featuring RGB lighting, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a tempered glass side panel. It too is available in both black and white. Due to the smaller size of this chassis, water cooling options are limited to 240mm radiators or all-in-one coolers.

  • 301c_RGB_1
  • 303
  • 303c_TG_1

Finally, we have the 303 Type-C, a concept case that sports all the same features of the 101c like RGB lighting, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a tempered glass side panel. It also includes a vertical mounting location for your graphics card as well as a side mount that supports triple 120mm fans, a 360mm radiator, or all-in-one-cooler.

Information on pricing and availability is currently unavailable.

Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson    

 Model

101c

301c

303c

Case Size

Mid-Tower

Mini-Tower

Mid-Tower

Material

SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass

SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass

SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass

Drive Bays

2 x 3.5"

2 x 2.5"

(or 4 x 2.5 ")

2 x 3.5”

             2 x 2.5”

2 x 3.5”

             2 x 2.5”

Form Factor

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

PSU

ATX 12V / EPS 12V

Max 200mm

ATX 12V / EPS 12V

Max 200mm

ATX 12V / EPS 12V

Max 200mm

I/O Expansion

PCI-e Slot x7

PCI-e Slot x4

PCI-e Slot x8

I/O Port

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1

USB 3.0 x2

HD Audio

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1

USB 3.0 x3

HD Audio

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1

USB 3.0 x2

HD Audio

Dimensions

(H x W x D)

445 x 220 x 480mm

365 x 188 x 370mm

215 x 500 x 480mm

Fan Support

Side 1x 120mm

Rear 1x 120mm

Bottom 3x 120mm

Front 2x 120mm

Rear 1x 120mm

Bottom 2x 120mm

Top 3x 120mm

Rear 1x 120mm

Bottom 3x 120mm

Radiator Support

1 x 120mm Radiator Rear

1 x 240mm Radiator Side

1 x 360mm Radiator Bottom

Front 240mm

Rear 120mm

Top 360mm

Rear 120mm

Heatsink Support

160mm

158mm

160mm

VGA Length

421mm

330mm

350mm x 150mm (L x H)

  • DocBones
    Silent cases with excellent dust protection!
    0
  • why_wolf
    Am I the only one seeing the information in the article repeating itself? Like someone copy n' pasted it by mistake.
    0
