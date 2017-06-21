In-Win Revealed New Mid-Tower Cases At Computex

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

In-Win’s wood-clad and odd-ball cases garnered the most attention during Computex 2017, but we’d be remiss not to mention some of the other chassis the company had on display.

The 101c is a tool-less mid-tower chassis featuring RGB lighting, a tempered glass side panel, HD audio jacks, two USB 3.0 ports, and a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port on the top of the chassis. Other features include support for up to full-size ATX motherboards, four hard drives, seven expansion slots, graphics cards up to 421mm in length, CPU coolers as tall as 160mm, six 120mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm.



The In-Win 102 is identical to the 101c, with the exception of a large ventilation panel where optical drives would normally be. (The ports are also in front instead of on the top.) Both cases are available in black and white.



The 301c is very similar to the 101c, as it is another tool-less mid-tower chassis featuring RGB lighting, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a tempered glass side panel. It too is available in both black and white. Due to the smaller size of this chassis, water cooling options are limited to 240mm radiators or all-in-one coolers.



Finally, we have the 303 Type-C, a concept case that sports all the same features of the 101c like RGB lighting, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a tempered glass side panel. It also includes a vertical mounting location for your graphics card as well as a side mount that supports triple 120mm fans, a 360mm radiator, or all-in-one-cooler.

Information on pricing and availability is currently unavailable.

Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson

Model 101c 301c 303c Case Size Mid-Tower Mini-Tower Mid-Tower Material SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass Drive Bays 2 x 3.5" 2 x 2.5" (or 4 x 2.5 ") 2 x 3.5” 2 x 2.5” 2 x 3.5” 2 x 2.5” Form Factor Mini-ITX Micro-ATX ATX Mini-ITX Micro-ATX ATX Mini-ITX Micro-ATX ATX PSU ATX 12V / EPS 12V Max 200mm ATX 12V / EPS 12V Max 200mm ATX 12V / EPS 12V Max 200mm I/O Expansion PCI-e Slot x7 PCI-e Slot x4 PCI-e Slot x8 I/O Port USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1 USB 3.0 x2 HD Audio USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1 USB 3.0 x3 HD Audio USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1 USB 3.0 x2 HD Audio Dimensions (H x W x D) 445 x 220 x 480mm 365 x 188 x 370mm 215 x 500 x 480mm Fan Support Side 1x 120mm Rear 1x 120mm Bottom 3x 120mm Front 2x 120mm Rear 1x 120mm Bottom 2x 120mm Top 3x 120mm Rear 1x 120mm Bottom 3x 120mm Radiator Support 1 x 120mm Radiator Rear 1 x 240mm Radiator Side 1 x 360mm Radiator Bottom Front 240mm Rear 120mm Top 360mm Rear 120mm Heatsink Support 160mm 158mm 160mm VGA Length 421mm 330mm 350mm x 150mm (L x H)

