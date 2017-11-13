MyDigitalSSD First To Retail Phison E8 NVMe SSD

In our recent technical preview article of the upcoming Phison PS5008-E8 NVMe controller, we said retail products featuring the new controller were not far behind. This week we received our first retail sample with the new controller.

MyDigitalSSD was able to sweep the entry-level NVMe market with the BPX using Phison's PS5007-E7 NVMe controller and Toshiba 15nm MLC flash even with strong competition from Intel's SSD 600p and Plextor's M8Pe. The company's NVMe SSD successor comes under the SBX name and uses the Phison PS5008-E8 controller. The smaller controller was designed to break new ground in pricing and power efficiency. This is Phison's first true entry-level NVMe part for retail. The PS5007-E7 is targeted to mainstream users upstream.

The new PCI Express 3.0 x2 (lane) controller uses four channels to the flash. MyDigitalSSD was able to place all of the surface mount components on one side of the printed circuit board to reach the single-sided specification while still staying inside the M.2 2280 form factor.

The drive comes to market in three capacity sizes: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Later in the year MyDigitalSSD will ship a 1TB (1,024GB) model. The delay comes from the extreme price of Toshiba's new BiCS FLASH (3D TLC) in high density packages.

The MyDigitalSSD SBX drives are available now exclusively at MyDigitalDiscount.com. The landing page still shows pre-order status but the individual product pages show updated availability. We expect to see the SBX listed at Amazon soon.

Product
SBX 128GB
SBX 256GB
SBX 512GB
SBX 1TB
Pricing (MSRP)
$65
$100
$185
Unknown
Product number
MDNVME80-SBX-0129MDNVME80-SBX-0256MDNVME80-SBX-0512
MDNVME80-SBX-1024
Controller
Phison PS5008-E8
Phison PS5008-E8Phison PS5008-E8Phison PS5008-E8
DRAM
Nanya DDR3
Nanya DDR3Nanya DDR3Nanya DDR3
NAND Flash
Toshiba BiCS FLASH TLC
Toshiba BiCS FLASH TLCToshiba BiCS FLASH TLCToshiba BiCS FLASH TLC
Capacity User / Raw
128GB / 128GB
256GB / 256GB
512GB / 512GB
1024GB / 1024GB
Form Factor
M.2 2280 Single-Sided
M.2 2280 Single-SidedM.2 2280 Single-SidedM.2 2280 Single-Sided
Protocol
PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe
PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMePCIe 3.0 x2 NVMePCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe
Sequential Read
1,600 MB/s1,600 MB/s1,600 MB/s1,600 MB/s
Sequential Write
1,300 MB/s1,300 MB/s1,300 MB/s1,300 MB/s
Random Read
240,000 IOPS240,000 IOPS240,000 IOPS240,000 IOPS
Random Write
180,000 IOPS180,000 IOPS180,000 IOPS180,000 IOPS
Endurance
120 TBW
200 TBW
375 TBW
800 TBW
Warranty
5-Years
5-Years5-Years5-Years
Chris Ramseyer

Chris Ramseyer is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews consumer storage.

  • takeshi7
    I can't wait to see the review!
    0
  • CRamseyer
    I'm pushing them through the test rigs right now. It's an exciting approach.
    0
  • jpe1701
    I am also looking forward to the review. I have an open m.2 slot on my x370 taichi that only runs at pcie 2.0x4 so this could potentially be a good inexpensive drive for it.
    0
