Origin PC Announces New Workstation Desktops And Laptops
Origin PC announced the availability of its S-Class, M-Class, and L-Class desktop workstations. These systems are fully customizable and can be configured with the latest Intel Xeon processors and/or Nvidia Quadro workstation cards. Also available are Origin PC’s NT-Class, NS-Class, and ND-Class workstation notebooks.
The Desktops
It's as if “S, M, and L” stand for “Small, Medium, and Large.” The S-Class desktops will use small form factor cases and motherboards of your choosing, making them ideal for small workspaces. M-Class systems can be configured with mid-tower cases, expanding the amount of graphics cards and memory available--they support to two graphics cards and 64GB RAM. The L-Class, as you might’ve guessed, uses full-tower cases and supports up to dual Intel Xeon processors, up to four GPUs, and up to 128GB of memory. All S-Class, M-Class, and L-Class workstations will feature Origin PC’s Frostbyte liquid cooling solutions.
Product
S-Class
M-Class
L-Class
Processor
Next Generation Intel Xeon up to 22 physical cores and 44 threads
Next Generation Intel Xeon with 22 physical cores and 44 threads
Up to Dual Next Generation Intel Xeon with 22 physical cores and 44 threads
Graphics
Up to 16GB PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPU or 12GB Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPU
Up to 2 PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPUs or Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPUs
Up to 4 PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPUs or Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPUs
Memory
Up to 32GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 32GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory
Up to 64GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 64GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory
Up to 128GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 128GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory
Cooling
Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System
Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System
Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System
Storage
Up to 6 Storage Drives
Up to 7 Storage Drives
Up to 14 Storage Drives
Price
Starting at $1,189
Starting at $1,159
Starting at $1,489
The Laptops
Origin PC’s workstation notebooks feature classes ranging from thin-and-lights to dual-graphics behemoths.
The NT-Class is the thin-and-light in question, and it will feature an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, all in a 0.69-inch thick chassis. The NS-Class covers most workstation users’ needs: It can be configured with up to a UHD (3840x2160) display with G-Sync, a desktop Core i7-7700K, 64GB of memory, and a GTX 1080 GPU. The ND-Class can be configured similarly to the NS-Class, but with the inclusion of up to an additional GTX 1080 GPU to run in SLI. These, as well as the previously mentioned desktops, will feature Origin PC’s 24/7 lifetime support.
Product
NT-Class
NS-Class
ND-Class
Display
15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Anti-Glare Display
Up to 17.3-inch QFHD (3840x2160) IPS G-Sync Matte Display
Up to 17.3-inch QFHD (3840x2160) IPS G-Sync Matte Display
Processor
Next Generation Intel Core i7 Processor
Up to Intel Core i7-7700K Desktop Processor
Up to Intel Core i7-7700K Desktop Processor
Graphics
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
Up To Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
Up to Dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
Memory
16GB DDR4-2400MHz
Up to 64GB DDR4-2400MHz
Up to 64GB DDR4-2400MHz
Storage
-256GB M.2 SSD
-1TB Storage Drive
Up to 4 Storage Drive options with M.2 SSD RAID support
Up to 4 Storage Drive options with M.2 SSD RAID support
Price
Starting at $2,150
Starting at $1,039
$2,336