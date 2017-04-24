Login | Sign Up
Search

Origin PC Announces New Workstation Desktops And Laptops

by

Origin PC announced the availability of its S-Class, M-Class, and L-Class desktop workstations. These systems are fully customizable and can be configured with the latest Intel Xeon processors and/or Nvidia Quadro workstation cards. Also available are Origin PC’s NT-Class, NS-Class, and ND-Class workstation notebooks.


The Desktops

It's as if “S, M, and L” stand for “Small, Medium, and Large.” The S-Class desktops will use small form factor cases and motherboards of your choosing, making them ideal for small workspaces. M-Class systems can be configured with mid-tower cases, expanding the amount of graphics cards and memory available--they support to two graphics cards and 64GB RAM. The L-Class, as you might’ve guessed, uses full-tower cases and supports up to dual Intel Xeon processors, up to four GPUs, and up to 128GB of memory. All S-Class, M-Class, and L-Class workstations will feature Origin PC’s Frostbyte liquid cooling solutions.

  • chronos-main-left-quadro
  • fractal-define-nano-s-hero-left
  • ml08-h-34left
  • millennium-frostbyte-quadro-m5000-hero-left
  • fractal-define-nano-s-left-interior

Product

S-Class

M-Class

L-Class

Processor

Next Generation Intel Xeon up to 22 physical cores and 44 threads

Next Generation Intel Xeon with 22 physical cores and 44 threads

Up to Dual Next Generation Intel Xeon with 22 physical cores and 44 threads

Graphics

Up to 16GB PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPU or 12GB Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPU

Up to 2 PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPUs or Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPUs

Up to 4 PNY Nvidia Quadro GP100 GPUs or Nvidia GeForce GTX Titan XP GPUs

Memory

Up to 32GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 32GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory

Up to 64GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 64GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory

Up to 128GB 2400MHz ECC Registered Memory or 128GB 2666MHz Quad Channel Memory

Cooling

Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System

Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System

Origin Frostbyte Maintenance Free Liquid Cooling System

Storage

Up to 6 Storage Drives

Up to 7 Storage Drives

Up to 14 Storage Drives

Price

Starting at $1,189

Starting at $1,159

Starting at $1,489

The Laptops

Origin PC’s workstation notebooks feature classes ranging from thin-and-lights to dual-graphics behemoths.

The NT-Class is the thin-and-light in question, and it will feature an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, all in a 0.69-inch thick chassis. The NS-Class covers most workstation users’ needs: It can be configured with up to a UHD (3840x2160) display with G-Sync, a desktop Core i7-7700K, 64GB of memory, and a GTX 1080 GPU. The ND-Class can be configured similarly to the NS-Class, but with the inclusion of up to an additional GTX 1080 GPU to run in SLI. These, as well as the previously mentioned desktops, will feature Origin PC’s 24/7 lifetime support.

  • NS-15-X front-open-keyboard
  • NT-15-back-left-angle-keyboard
  • NT-15-left-angle-keyboard
  • NT-15 RED
  • ND-17slx-left-angle-keyboard
  • ND-17slx-back-open-black
  • NS-17-X right-back-keyboard-white

Product

NT-Class

NS-Class

ND-Class

Display

15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Anti-Glare Display

Up to 17.3-inch QFHD (3840x2160) IPS G-Sync Matte Display

Up to 17.3-inch QFHD (3840x2160) IPS G-Sync Matte Display

Processor

Next Generation Intel Core i7 Processor

Up to Intel Core i7-7700K Desktop Processor

Up to Intel Core i7-7700K Desktop Processor

Graphics

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

Up To Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Up to Dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Memory

16GB DDR4-2400MHz

Up to 64GB DDR4-2400MHz

Up to 64GB DDR4-2400MHz

Storage

-256GB M.2 SSD

-1TB Storage Drive

Up to 4 Storage Drive options with M.2 SSD RAID support

Up to 4 Storage Drive options with M.2 SSD RAID support

Price

Starting at $2,150

Starting at $1,039

$2,336

About the author
Alexander Quejado

Alexander Quejado is a Contributing Writer & Lab Assistant for Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Tom's Hardware Weekly News Recap: April 23, 2017
  2. Best Deals
  3. HTC Bundles Vive HMD With GTX 1070, PCs (Updated)
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices