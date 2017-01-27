Login | Sign Up
PC Specs Revealed For 'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' Closed Beta

by - Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft published the hardware requirements for the Ghost Recon: Wildlands closed beta running from February 3 - 6. If you're keen to experience the next installment in the series a little early, you'll want to make sure your PC meets these minimum spec requirements, and fast.

These specs are just for the beta and might change before the game's official release on March 7. Given the short time between this beta and the launch data, however, there probably won't be any drastic changes unless players encounter massive performance issues during next week's testing.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands Closed BetaMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i5-2400S (Sandy Bridge, 2.5 GHz) AMD FX-4320 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz) AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 660 AMD Radeon R9 270XNvidia GeForce GTX 970 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 AMD Radeon R9 390 AMD Radeon RX 480
RAM6 GB8 GB
Storage50 GB50 GB
OSWindows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

During the beta session, you’ll be able to take part in the “very first hours of Ghost Recon: Wildlands,” specifically in the province of Itacua, one of the 21 areas that makes up the game world of Santa Blanca-held Bolivia. You'll be able to run main story missions and side missions alike in this area, and in terms of customization, you’ll be able to fully customize your character’s looks, outfit, and weapons in the “Charactersmith” and “Gunsmith” menus.

If you didn’t get access to the closed beta, or if you simply need more information about the game right now, check out our preview of the game with over 25 minutes of gameplay.

NameGhost Recon: Wildlands
TypeOpen-world, Shooter, Tactical
DeveloperUbisoft Paris
PublisherUbisoft
PlatformsPC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4
Where To Buy
  • Uplay Shop
  • Steam
  • PlayStation Store
  • Xbox Store
  • Amazon
  • Best Buy
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • GameStop
Release DateMarch 7, 2017
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
