AMD’s New Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Improves ‘FFXII’ Performance

AMD released a new version of its Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition graphics driver, adding support for Brass Tactics and improving performance in Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age and Sea of Thieves.

Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition version 18.2.3 comes just a few short weeks after the release of the FFXII day-one driver, and the latest update offers better performance in the new Square Enix title at 2560 x 1440 with up to 13% faster performance on Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB graphics cards and up to 20% faster framerates on RX 580 8GB GPUs. The new driver also improves performance in Sea of Thieves by up to 29% at 3840 x 2160 with RX Vega 64 graphics cards and up to 39% at 1920 x 1080 with RX 580s.

The new Adrenalin driver also fixes several nagging bugs, including FreeSync and Overlay flickering issues, graphics corruption in Fortnite (with some quality presets), audio distortion in Radeon ReLive instant replays, crashes when launching Middle-Earth: Shadows of War as a Universal Windows Application, and intermittent launch crashes with For Honor.

You can download the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition and see the full release notes at AMD’s website.