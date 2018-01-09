Razer Announces Wirelessly Powered Mamba Hyperflux Mouse

by

LAS VEGAS, NV -- At CES 2018, Razer announced the latest version of its Mamba gaming mouse--the wirelessly powered Mamba Hyperflux.

We saw some talk of wirelessly charged mice in 2017, but the Razer Mamba Hyperflux doesn’t have a battery--it’s wireless powered, not charged. Razer argues that leaving out the battery allows the Mamba Hyperflux to remain as light as a normal wired mouse. For wireless communication, the mouse uses Razer’s 2.4GHz battery-saving protocol from 2017’s Lancehead. Other aspects of the mouse, such as the 1,600-DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB lighting, general shape, and 9-button configuration, carry over from the regular Mamba.


In order to function, however, the mouse obviously needs to stay in a constant field of wireless power. Enter the Razer Firefly Hyperflux. Only sold in combination with the Mamba Hyperflux, the Firefly Hyperflux is required to use the mouse. The lack of pad options is perhaps why Razer made it dual-sided, unlike the standard Firefly. Although it inherits the regular Firefly’s chroma lighting, the Hyperflux version has a cloth surface on one side and hard surface on the other. It’s also slightly larger, at 355 x 282.5mm, and almost three times as thick, at 12.9mm.

Just in case you want to travel with your Mamba Hyperflux, however, it can still take a cable for wired operation. The Mamba and Firefly Hyperflux combo will be available starting sometime in Q1 2018 at $250.

Product

Razer Mamba Hyperflux

Sensor

Razer 5G optical

Resolution

Up to 1,6000 DPI, 450 IPS

Ambidextrous

No (right-handed only)

Switches

Razer mechanical

Polling Rate

Up to 1,000Hz

Lighting

RGB 16.8M colors

Buttons

9

Software

Razer Synapse

Cable

Wireless

USB

Dimensions (H x W x D)

124.7 x 70.1 x 43.2mm

Weight

96g

Price

$250 (Firefly Hyperflux mousepad included)

