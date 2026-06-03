Korean tech workers splash cash on luxury brands after bumper bonus payouts — luxury goods sales rocket nearly 150% in Gyeonggi Province semiconductor belt

South Korean media has noted a surge in spending on luxury goods following big bonus payouts to semiconductor workers. For example, the Chosun Daily (machine translation) reports that luxury consumption in southern Gyeonggi Province, where the nation’s 'Semiconductor Belt' is located, has rocketed. In one local department store, some luxury goods category sales are up nearly 150%. The flood of cash and spending shows that towns in Gyeonggi Province are now enjoying their own 'Gangnam Style.'

The Korean news source provides some interesting stats showing the rapid increase in conspicuous consumption since the fab workers at Samsung and SK hynix earned their envy-inducing bonuses. At a department store/mall called Shinsegae South City, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, luxury jewelry sales in May were up 146.3%, it says. Moreover, luxury watch sales rose 85.3%.

Chosun Daily also shared some retail stats for the Lotte Department Store Dongtan Branch (also i