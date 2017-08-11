Swiftech Supports AMD Threadripper Sockets With TR4 Mounting Kit
Swiftech sent word that it, too, has developed a new mounting bracket for AMD’s HEDT Threadripper processor. The upgraded bracket can be used with the following Swiftech products:
- Apogee XL2 waterblock
- Apogee XL waterblock
- Apogee Drive II (Any Model)
- H140 X AIO cooling kit
- H220 X AIO cooling kit
- H240 X AIO cooling kit
- H220 X2 AIO cooling kit
- H220 X2 Prestige AIO cooling kit
- H240 X2 AIO cooling kit
- H240 X2 Prestige AIO cooling kit
- H320 X2 AIO cooling kit
- H320 X2 Prestige AIO cooling kit
This upgraded mounting bracket is designed in such a way that it’s also compatible with previous AM2/AM3/AM4 and legacy AMD sockets.
Currently, AMD includes a TR4-ready mounting bracket with its Threadripper processor that fits any Asetek-built all-in-one cooler. Because of that, the mounting bracket supplied by AMD covers products from a variety of AIO cooler manufacturers such as Thermaltake, EVGA, Corsair, and Fractal Design to name a few. Other companies, such as Cooler Master and Alphacool, have turned to custom designed mounting brackets for their products. Enermax took it one step further by developing a water pump with a cold plate that completely covers the processor’s integrated heat spreader.
Even though Swiftech is technically just announcing a mounting bracket upgrade kit for AMD’s Threadripper, it should be noted that all the company’s water blocks are built using a 60 x 60mm copper cold plate that covers the majority of the Treadripper’s 68 x 51mm integrated heat spreader.
Swiftech’s mounting bracket upgrade kit is available now for $9 from the company website.