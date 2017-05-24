Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Arrives June 1

In February, Microsoft announced the Xbox Game Pass, which would offer a plethora of Xbox One and backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles for $10 per month. In the previous months, the feature was in its testing phase for Xbox Insider Program members in the Alpha Preview ring, but starting next week, the service will be available to all Xbox One owners.

The so-called “Netflix for games” service is different than other similar products in that it will allow you to download a game from the service instead of the required constant connection to a Microsoft server. If you decide to buy a game that’s part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, you’ll get a discount: 20% off the base games and 10% off of additional downloadable content. If you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, you can start the 14-day free trial for Xbox Game Pass today before everyone else gets to it on June 1.

On the Xbox Game Pass website, you’ll find the 112 games currently available, but Microsoft will continue to add new titles every month. You can take a look at the list of titles available at launch below.