Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Arrives June 1

by - Source: Xbox Wire

In February, Microsoft announced the Xbox Game Pass, which would offer a plethora of Xbox One and backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles for $10 per month. In the previous months, the feature was in its testing phase for Xbox Insider Program members in the Alpha Preview ring, but starting next week, the service will be available to all Xbox One owners.

The so-called “Netflix for games” service is different than other similar products in that it will allow you to download a game from the service instead of the required constant connection to a Microsoft server. If you decide to buy a game that’s part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, you’ll get a discount: 20% off the base games and 10% off of additional downloadable content. If you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, you can start the 14-day free trial for Xbox Game Pass today before everyone else gets to it on June 1.

On the Xbox Game Pass website, you’ll find the 112 games currently available, but Microsoft will continue to add new titles every month. You can take a look at the list of titles available at launch below. 

  • #IDARB

  • A Kingdom for Keflings

  • A World of Keflings

  • Age of Booty

  • Banjo Kazooie: N n B

  • Banjo-Kazooie

  • Banjo-Tooie

  • Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2

  • BioShock

  • BioShock 2

  • BioShock Infinite

  • Blood Bowl 2

  • Borderlands

  • Bound by Flame

  • Braid

  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

  • Capcom Arcade Cabinet

  • CastleStorm

  • Comic Jumper

  • Comix Zone

  • D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die

  • Dark Void

  • de Blob 2

  • Defense Grid

  • Defense Grid 2

  • Dig Dug

  • DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition

  • Double Dragon Neon

  • Dungeons and Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara

  • Electronic Super Joy

  • Fable III

  • Farming Simulator 15

  • Final Fight: Double Impact

  • Flock!

  • Galaga Legions DX

  • Gears of War

  • Gears of War 2

  • Gears of War 3

  • Gears of War: Judgement

  • Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

  • Grid 2

  • Halo 5: Guardians

  • Halo: Spartan Assault

  • Hexic 2

  • Iron Brigade

  • Jetpac Refuelled

  • Joe Danger 2: The Movie

  • Joe Danger Special Edition

  • Joy Ride Turbo

  • JumpJet Rex

  • Kameo

  • Knight Squad

  • The King of Fighters ‘98: Ultimate Match

  • KYUB

  • Layers of Fear

  • Lego Batman: The Video Game

  • Lumo

  • Mad Max

  • Massive Chalic

  • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

  • Mega Coin Squad

  • Mega Man Legacy Collection

  • Metal Slug 3

  • Monday Night Combat

  • Ms. Splosion Man

  • MX vx. ATV Reflex

  • N+

  • NBA 2K16

  • Neo Geo Battle Coliseum

  • Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

  • OlliOlli

  • Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+

  • Pac-Man Museum

  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

  • Perfect Dark Zero

  • Pumped BMX+

  • Resident Evil 0

  • Roundabout

  • Sacred 3

  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

  • Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space

  • Sam & Max: Save the World

  • Samurai Shodown II

  • ScreamRide

  • Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

  • Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe

  • Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

  • Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

  • Soul Calibur

  • Soul Calibur II HD

  • Spelunky

  • Splosion Man

  • Stacking

  • Steredenn

  • Strider

  • Sunset Overdrive

  • Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

  • Super Time Force

  • Tekken Tag Tournament 2

  • Terraria

  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

  • The Golf Club

  • The Max

  • The Swapper

  • Toy Soldiers

  • Toy Soldiers: Cold War

  • Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

  • Viva Piñata

  • Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

  • WWE 2K16

  • XCOM: Enemy Within

About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • Timithori
    I can't be the only person who is tired of seeing video ads in the middle of an article, thinking it has something to do with the article itself...
