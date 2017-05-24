Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Arrives June 1
In February, Microsoft announced the Xbox Game Pass, which would offer a plethora of Xbox One and backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles for $10 per month. In the previous months, the feature was in its testing phase for Xbox Insider Program members in the Alpha Preview ring, but starting next week, the service will be available to all Xbox One owners.
The so-called “Netflix for games” service is different than other similar products in that it will allow you to download a game from the service instead of the required constant connection to a Microsoft server. If you decide to buy a game that’s part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, you’ll get a discount: 20% off the base games and 10% off of additional downloadable content. If you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, you can start the 14-day free trial for Xbox Game Pass today before everyone else gets to it on June 1.
On the Xbox Game Pass website, you’ll find the 112 games currently available, but Microsoft will continue to add new titles every month. You can take a look at the list of titles available at launch below.
#IDARB
A Kingdom for Keflings
A World of Keflings
Age of Booty
Banjo Kazooie: N n B
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Tooie
Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
BioShock
BioShock 2
BioShock Infinite
Blood Bowl 2
Borderlands
Bound by Flame
Braid
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Capcom Arcade Cabinet
CastleStorm
Comic Jumper
Comix Zone
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
Dark Void
de Blob 2
Defense Grid
Defense Grid 2
Dig Dug
DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition
Double Dragon Neon
Dungeons and Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
Electronic Super Joy
Fable III
Farming Simulator 15
Final Fight: Double Impact
Flock!
Galaga Legions DX
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgement
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Grid 2
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo: Spartan Assault
Hexic 2
Iron Brigade
Jetpac Refuelled
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Joe Danger Special Edition
Joy Ride Turbo
JumpJet Rex
Kameo
Knight Squad
The King of Fighters ‘98: Ultimate Match
KYUB
Layers of Fear
Lego Batman: The Video Game
Lumo
Mad Max
Massive Chalic
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Mega Coin Squad
Mega Man Legacy Collection
Metal Slug 3
Monday Night Combat
Ms. Splosion Man
MX vx. ATV Reflex
N+
NBA 2K16
Neo Geo Battle Coliseum
Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
OlliOlli
Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+
Pac-Man Museum
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Perfect Dark Zero
Pumped BMX+
Resident Evil 0
Roundabout
Sacred 3
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Save the World
Samurai Shodown II
ScreamRide
Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
Soul Calibur
Soul Calibur II HD
Spelunky
Splosion Man
Stacking
Steredenn
Strider
Sunset Overdrive
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
Super Time Force
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Terraria
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Golf Club
The Max
The Swapper
Toy Soldiers
Toy Soldiers: Cold War
Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
WWE 2K16
XCOM: Enemy Within
