May 2017 Virtual Reality Games Preview

Bounty Killer is a VR first-person survival game set in the Old West. The game features two modes: Survival Mode, which makes you fend for yourself and scavenge for equipment, and Score Mode, which rewards you with gear when you make a kill so that you can go on, er, killing. (Editor's note: Making a killing by killing, as it were.)
In Survival Mode, you must find water to survive and guns to protect yourself. You’ll have the choice of four professions by which you can earn money to pay for food and shelter. For example, you could be a farmer and earn an honest living tending to the crops, or you could be a cowboy and manage a herd of cattle. You could be a bandit and live life on the lawless side, or you could spend your time as a bounty killer and hunt down dangerous men for a price.
Score Mode is all about clearing out as many bandits as you can before you run out of bullets. Better aim means conserving more bullets, and thus a higher score.
- Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, OSVR
- Input: Motion Controllers, Keyboard/Mouse
- Release Date: May 9, 2017
- Publisher: Galaxy Game Studio
- Developer: Galaxy Game Studio
