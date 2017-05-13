Login | Sign Up
Search

May 2017 Virtual Reality Games Preview

by

May 2017 Virtual Reality Game Releases

Picture 1 of 23

It can be daunting to keep up with the VR market. Almost every day, a new announcement comes our way about a new game or product. To make things easier for you, we compiled a list of all the VR games that are coming out in May and have public release dates.

You may be surprised to learn that there are more than 20 VR titles launching in May. We're not sure how many of these games are destined for the Oculus Store, but most of them support the Oculus Rift through Steam VR.

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Vector Wars

Picture 2 of 23

Vector Wars is a low-polygon space shooter that looks a lot like Geometry Wars. You take control of a two-dimensional space craft and must defend yourself from relentless waves of incoming attacks from alien ships.

Vector Wars started life as a mobile game made by Red Iron Labs. The developer reworked the mechanics of the 2D mobile game for virtual reality. The game supports the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and their respective motions controllers. Vector Wars also supports OSVR VR HMDs with gamepad input, and it’s also available for traditional 2D screens with keyboard and mouse support.

  • Platforms: PC, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, OSVR
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Keyboard/Mouse, Gamepad
  • Release Date: May 1, 2017
  • Publisher: Red Iron Labs
  • Developer: Red Iron Labs

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Conductor

Picture 3 of 23

Overflow said that "Conductor takes place in a post-industrial apocalypse," but we’re not sure what that has to do with the game. In Conductor, you’re on the run from an evil corporation called Overcorp, and the only vehicle that can take you to safety is an old-fashioned coal-powered steam engine locomotive. You must take control of the locomotive and make your way down the track to safety.

Along the way, you’ll encounter a variety of obstacles, and you’ll be forced to deal with Overcorp’s surveillance drones.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 2, 2017
  • Publisher: Overflow
  • Developer: Overflow

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Séance: The Unquiet (Preview)

Picture 4 of 23

Holospark brings full immersion to the time-honored tradition of telling ghost stories in Séance: The Unquiet. The developer is still working on the full game, which is set for release later this year, but you can get a taste of its frights right now in Séance: The Unquiet (Preview). The preview release is a short five-minute introduction to wet your whistle and set the tone for the harrowing tale.

Holospark uses a combination of technology from the Unreal Engine and performance capture techniques derived from Hollywood to produce a “frightening and intriguing tale that blends cinematic storytelling with subtle interactivity”.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, OSVR
  • Input: Keyboard/Mouse
  • Release Date: May 2, 2017
  • Publisher: Holospark
  • Developer: Holospark

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Elite Encounter

Picture 5 of 23

Elite Encounter puts a new spin on “god perspective” VR games while also introducing a new twist on the shoot-em-up genre of arcade-style games. Much like a traditional shoot-em-up game, you must shoot down as many enemies as possible while avoiding their constant barrage of firepower. But in Elite Encounter, you play as a giant armed with a pistol and a shield, attacking and defending against enemy spacecraft as they buzz around you like flies.

  • Platform: HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 5, 2017
  • Publisher: BubbleFish Entertainment
  • Developer: Hin Lam

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Far Space

Picture 6 of 23

The lines between games and cinematic experiences are beginning to blur thanks to modern game engines and the advent of virtual reality. Far Space is an experience that attempts to blur those lines even further. Alexey Glinskly, the developer behind the Far Space VR experience, describes it as an "interactive movie with a gripping story and elements of a shooter."

In Far Space, you’ll experience what it’s like to be on a space station with a crew of people whose lives depend on your success. One wrong move could spell disaster for everyone around you. You’ll also experience some of the most visually stunning graphics to grace a VR game to date.

  • Platforms: PC, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, OSVR
  • Input: Motion Control, Gamepad
  • Release Date: May 5, 2015
  • Publisher: Alexey Glinskly
  • Developer: Alexey Glinskly

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Drummer Talent VR

Picture 7 of 23

To clarify:Drummer Talent VR is a drumming simulation game, not a drum training program. Tungsten Games created Drummer Talent VR to simulate the experience of being onstage in front of a crowd. It features a variety of stage options, ranging from intimate venues like local bars to large outdoor concert locations. The initial release of the game includes a handful of pre-loaded tracks, and the developer plans to add more songs over the next few months. Tungsten Games is also building a song editor so you can create and share your own tracks.

  • Platform: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 5, 2017
  • Publisher: Tungsten Games
  • Developer: Tungsten Games

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Bounty Killer

Picture 8 of 23

Bounty Killer is a VR first-person survival game set in the Old West. The game features two modes: Survival Mode, which makes you fend for yourself and scavenge for equipment, and Score Mode, which rewards you with gear when you make a kill so that you can go on, er, killing. (Editor's note: Making a killing by killing, as it were.)

In Survival Mode, you must find water to survive and guns to protect yourself. You’ll have the choice of four professions by which you can earn money to pay for food and shelter. For example, you could be a farmer and earn an honest living tending to the crops, or you could be a cowboy and manage a herd of cattle. You could be a bandit and live life on the lawless side, or you could spend your time as a bounty killer and hunt down dangerous men for a price.

Score Mode is all about clearing out as many bandits as you can before you run out of bullets. Better aim means conserving more bullets, and thus a higher score.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, OSVR
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Keyboard/Mouse
  • Release Date: May 9, 2017
  • Publisher: Galaxy Game Studio
  • Developer: Galaxy Game Studio

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Domain Defense VR

Picture 9 of 23

Inclusion Studios rebuilt its tower defense game Domain Defense into a virtual reality table top game. Domain Defense VR lets you walk around the table to get a better vantage point, and you can lean in to see the action up close. Domain Defense VR features dozens of abilities and buffs to unlock, helping you reinforce your defenses and protect your turf.

Inclusion Studios included several new levels for the VR adaptation of Domain Defense and also introduced the ability to place trees and animals in the path of enemy forces. The new version of the game also includes dynamic weather changes.

You can play Domain Defense VR in room scale with motion controllers if you have the space to walk around, although the game also supports gamepad input.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, OSVR
  • Input: Motion Controls, Gamepad
  • Release Date: May 11, 2017
  • Publisher: Inclusion Studios
  • Developer: Inclusion Studios

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Blobby Tennis

Picture 10 of 23

Blobby Tennis isn’t really tennis; rather, it's a continuous volley challenge against a blob called...Blobby. The game takes place on a sandy beach, so unlike real tennis, you can’t let the ball hit the ground. As you pass the ball back and forth over the net, you can do tricks to spice things up and score points.

Blobby Tennis doesn’t appear to have any fixed rules; it’s just open-ended game meant to let you pass the time and relax.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 12, 2017
  • Publisher: SlinDev
  • Developer: SlinDev

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Master Shot VR

Picture 11 of 23

Take to the virtual firing range in Master Shot VR. The game features a wide range of realistic guns to play with--dual-wield pistols or play around with submachine guns, or what have you. The guns in Master Shot VR are designed to be realistic and lifelike. When you want to reload, you’ll have to reload it like a real gun by releasing the clip with the proper action and placing a new magazine into the appropriate slot.

However, Master Shot VR isn’t just a basic shooting range. To put your skills to the test, the game features flying drone targets and enemy attackers. Master Shot VR also includes a variety of survival scenarios, such as fights in pitch black darkness.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 12, 2017
  • Publisher: Puresurface Inc.
  • Developer: Puresurface Inc.

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

The Slopes

Picture 12 of 23

The Slopes is a low-polygon first-person skiing game designed for virtual reality, and if the developers didn’t take inspiration from the classic PC game Ski Free, it’s one heck of a coincidence. Peter Labick and Connor Laux developed the game with room-scale and standing VR configurations in mind. In order to steer your way through the obstacle-filled course, you must use your head to look towards your path. Use your Vive or Touch motion controllers as ski poles to increase your downhill speed. Just be sure to watch for obstacles.

The Slopes features trees, fences, logs, rocks, and poles that you must dodge--just like Ski Free. (The only thing missing is the Yeti that chases you down the mountain).

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 12, 2017
  • Publisher: GreenHopper Development
  • Developer: Peter Labick, Connor Laux

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Super Amazeballs

Picture 13 of 23

Super Amazeballs takes the concept of a marble maze to extremes made possible only through the magic of virtual reality. Braincells Productions Inc. built Super Amazeballs for VR with motion controllers. The point of the game is to get a marble from one end of a 3D “amazeball” maze to the other by tilting, spinning, and rotating the structure to guide the marble where it needs to go.

Super Amazeballs features 20 challenging multi-axis tracks with a variety of difficulties. The game also includes a global leaderboard of the fastest completion times so that you can compete to be the best in the world. If the classic scalable difficulty and leaderboards leave you bored, Super Amazeballs features an even more challenging Hardcore Mode.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 12, 2017
  • Publisher: Braincells Productions Inc.
  • Developer: Braincells Productions Inc.

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Time Carnage

Picture 14 of 23

Time Carnage is a virtual reality survival shooter with a time-traveling twist. You play as a trophy hunter with the ability to move between time periods, looking for the most exotic beasts to scratch off your hunting list. You’ll encounter zombies, monsters, and prehistoric dinosaurs as you hop from one time period to the next.

Time Carnage features an arsenal of 25 fantasy weapons, including the double-barrel Thump-Gun, the SOTA precision laser bow, and time-stopping grenades. The game offers a campaign mode, a custom arcade mode, and a challenge mode that includes 20 unique challenges such as Double Up Zombie matches.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 15, 2017
  • Publisher: Wales Interactive
  • Developer: Wales Interactive

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Voxel Shot VR

Picture 15 of 23

Voxel Shot VR might just be the cutest zombie game you’ll ever encounter. But don't be fooled--these zombies are out for blood. (Specifically, your blood.)

In Voxel Shot VR, you arm yourself with a variety of weapons such as miniguns, sniper rifles, and rocket launchers. You'll have to hold down the fort through four challenging stages with increasing levels of difficulty. You’ll fight off cute cube-headed zombies by the dozens, giant zombie mini-bosses, and even military tanks and helicopters.

Voxel Shot VR also includes an Endless Mode, which lets you fight never-ending waves of enemies, all while rising up the global leaderboards.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 18, 2017
  • Publisher: Degica
  • Developer: SAT-BOX

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

No Clue VR

Picture 16 of 23

Have you ever played one of those spot-the-difference games where you have to identify all the differences between two seemingly identical images? Well, now you can play them in virtual reality with Elkhorn's No Clue VR. The developer is pushing this concept into the VR genre and is hoping to hear community feedback to help shape the game's scope.

“In the field of VR, this will be a new game system, different from traditional games of finding faults in the pictures,” said Elknight. “We hope those players with a lot of experience in finding faults can work with us to create a highly playable game. We hope this category can improve the experience and interaction in the field of VR.”

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 18, 2017
  • Publisher: Elknight
  • Developer: Elknight

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Radioactive

Picture 17 of 23

Radioactive is an immersive VR massively multiplayer first-person zombie apocalypse survival horror game. (We guess that would make it a MMFPZASH.) The world’s population is on the brink of extinction after an unknown infection ravaged humanity. As one of the few people who escaped the infection, you must fight for survival against those who didn't. That's your only goal.

Radioactive features an open-world map with 25km2 of space to roam and explore. And you’re on your own to explore it, because Radioactive doesn’t offer any tutorials or hints. It doesn’t even include a map or waypoints to help you navigate the terrain. The developers endeavored to create an authentic survival experience that triggers real fear and anxiety.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 19, 2017
  • Publisher: Dissident Interactive
  • Developer: Dissident Interactive

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Medusa’s Labyrinth

Picture 18 of 23

Guru Games launched Medusa’s Labyrinth on Steam in February 2016. The developer originally intended to build a much larger game around the mythology of ancient Greece, but due to budgetary constraints, that project never came to fruition. Following the decision to discontinue the full game, Guru Games released the short Medusa’s Labyrinth horror game for free.

Enjoying strong positive feedback from fans of Medusa’s Labyrinth, the developer received many requests to bring the concept to virtual reality. Guru Games said it was the requests, combined with its “love of experimenting with new technology,” that drove the company to bring the game to VR. Now you can take on the minotaur face-to-face.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 24, 2017
  • Publisher: Guru Games
  • Developer: Guru Games

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Trance VR

Picture 19 of 23

Trance VR is a fast-paced, high-speed, first-person VR shooter. Armed with a pistol and equipped with a grappling hook, you’re in a race against the clock to capture all the shards in each level. Once you find enough shards, a boss will appear, and you must defeat it in order to advance to the next level.

Trance VR’s developers included a handful of abilities that should help you navigate the terrain, including double jumps, which let you bound past inbound enemies; the grappling hook, which lets you reach the highest peaks; and a new locomotion system called "boat throttle locomotion."

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 25, 2017
  • Publisher: Fatmoth
  • Developer: Fatmoth

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Don’t Knock Twice

Picture 20 of 23

Fans of VR horror games are getting a lot of love this spring. Wales Interactive plans to cap the month of May off with another entry to the first-person horror genre. Don’t Knock Twice is based on a “psychologically terrifying urban legend” about a “vengeful, demonic witch” who doesn’t like to be disturbed. One knock on the door wakes her from her slumber. The second knock raises her from the dead.

In Don’t Knock Twice, you must explore a vast mansion and scrounge for clues that will help you “uncover the frightening truth” behind the urban legend of the witch.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 30, 2017
  • Publisher: Wales Interactive
  • Developer: Wales Interactive

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Picture 21 of 23

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is the ultimate Trekkie fantasy. Man the bridge of the USS Aegis or the USS Enterprise with three friends and navigate through deep space in a cooperative VR experience. Command the crew from the captain’s chair, or portray one of three critical roles: Helm, Tactical, or Engineering. The four crew members must work together to complete the storyline missions. The game also includes an "Ongoing Missions" mode, which offers unlimited hours of space-faring adventures.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Playstation VR
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 30, 2017
  • Publisher: Ubisoft
  • Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

Microcosm

Picture 22 of 23

If you like Tilt Brush and are a fan of voxel art, Microcosm should be right up your alley. It's essentially an art program that lets you "build tiny voxel worlds in virtual reality." Developer Paul Straw said Microcosm is the game he’s wanted to play ever since first seeing the Oculus Rift Kickstarter. The indie developer recently purchased an HTC Vive, and when he realized that no one made the game he'd hoped for, he decided to make it himself.

Microcosm worlds feature 512x256x512 0.7-inch voxels, which roughly translates to 30x15x30 feet of virtual space to work with.

Microcosm currently supports HTC Vive, because that’s the platform the developer owns. Straw said he “would love to add Oculus Rift + Touch controller support,” and he’ll consider it if there’s enough interest.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: May 30, 2017
  • Publisher: paulstraw
  • Developer: paulstraw

MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights

MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs

About the author
Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Photo reports comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices