Microsoft Campus Tour

But that didn’t stop us from sharing these hydroponic towers with you. This is where Microsoft grows various types of lettuce on-campus. The company produces 15,000lbs of lettuce and a ton of micro-grains each year with these towers. They use 90% less water than other farming methods, and they don’t have any soil inside; the nutrients are picked up directly by the roots.
For what it can’t grow, Microsoft partners up with local farmers. We were told that these farmers previously tilled 40% back of their produce back into the ground because they didn’t meet supermarket beauty standards. Nobody wants ugly veggies on their shelves even though they taste the same and, in all likelihood, are going to be chopped up anyway. Microsoft buys all that unloved greenery and uses it in its kitchens.
MORE: History Of Microsoft Windows
MORE: Windows 10 Creators Update, Pictured