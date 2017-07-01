The VR Releases Of (Early) Summer 2017

Tilted Mind puts a new twist on the classic marble maze box games that you probably played with as a kid. Imagine playing with a marble maze that was so big that you had to walk on it to tilt the table and move the marble. Paul Svelmoe wanted to experience such a game, so he decided to build it.
Tilted Mind requires two motion controllers, but the developer designed it to work with up to five. If you have three extra Vive controllers (or Vive trackers), you can place one on each of your feet and another one on the back of your belt. The additional controllers provide full-body tracking, which is especially helpful in a game where you’re often looking down at your legs.
The full body tracking option is available only with Vive systems, but Oculus recently added support for additional Touch controllers, so there may be hope for full-body support on the Rift platform at some point, as well.
- Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
- Genre: Puzzle, Simulation
- Input: Motion Controllers
- Release Date: June 9, 2017
- Publisher: Paul Svelmoe
- Developer: Paul Svelmoe
MORE: Tom's Hardware's GDC 2017 Highlights
MORE: Best Virtual Reality HMDs