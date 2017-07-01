Login | Sign Up
The VR Releases Of (Early) Summer 2017

by

Summer VR Games Releases

Picture 1 of 43

The catalog of VR titles for all platforms grows month over month, but in the weeks leading up to summer, there were a surprising number of releases. We’re not sure what spurred the sudden rush of releases, but we suspect that the dates of E3 had some influence. If we discount the games that transitioned from Early Access to full release (of which there were eight), we count 41 games that debuted in the first three weeks of June. All but four of them were available before E3 started.

Of the 41 titles on our list, 20 of them are exclusive to one platform (18 Vive, 1 Rift, 1 PSVR), four titles support OSVR, and 17 work on both Vive and Rift hardware.

Escape The Grey

Picture 2 of 43

Escape The Grey is a virtual reality escape room game that you can play over and over again. Every time you play Escape the Grey, the puzzle changes. The number of rooms and their order are randomly generated every playthrough, and each room has unique puzzles to solve.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Escape Room
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 1, 2017
  • Publisher: QRA-CS
  • Developer: QRA-CS

FORM

Picture 3 of 43

FORM puts you in the shoes of Dr. Devin Eli, a gifted physicist with a bizarre visual ability. As a child, Dr. Eli suffered a trauma that left him with the power of geometric visualization. Dr. Eli’s geometric vision uniquely qualified him to help decipher a mysterious signal coming from an artifact called The Obelisk.

As you use your power to decipher the signal, it takes you on a puzzle-solving journey through dream-like experiences possible only in virtual reality.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Adventure, Puzzle
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 1, 2017
  • Publisher: Charm Games
  • Developer: Charm Games

Life of Lon: Chapter 1

Picture 4 of 43

Block Interval describes Life of Lon as a science fantasy adventure game. You play as Lon, a deep-space traveler who awoke abruptly from hyper-sleep upon crash landing on an alien planet. When you emerge from the ship, you’ll meet Yep, your alien companion who will help you find a way to bring your spacecraft back to life.

Block Interval wanted to build a VR game that is accessible to as many people as possible. Life of Lon is a seated experience so that people in wheelchairs can enjoy it as easily as anyone else. Block Interval also used text-free story telling so that people from all around the world can play it without worrying about language barriers.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Adventure
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 1, 2017
  • Publisher: Block Interval
  • Developer: Block Interval

Microcosm

Picture 5 of 43

Microcosm is a VR voxel sculpture application that lets you create things that are big and small. Each Microcosm world is made from 512 x 256 x 512 0.7-inch cubes, which translates to a 30 x 30 foot area with a 15-foot ceiling. You can build whatever you want in that space. It’s almost like a tiny Minecraft room, without the zombies.

Microcosm is currently in Early Access, and the developer is looking for feedback to help improve the experience.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Art
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 1, 2017
  • Publisher: paulstraw
  • Developer: paulstraw

Riley Short: Analog Boy Episode 1

Picture 6 of 43

Riley Short: Analog Boy Episode 1 – “In Cupcake Memoriam” is a story about a boy who has a charged touch. If he touches any electronic device, he shorts it out. What's a boy to do with this power/curse? Why, torment an older sibling, of course.

Riley Short sends you on the loose to ransack your sister’s room trying to find as many of her gadgets as you can. If you’ve ever dreamed of getting revenge on your sibling for something they did, Riley Short might be the perfect outlet to act out that childhood fantasy.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Action, Simulation
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 1, 2017
  • Publisher: boxmyth
  • Developer: boxmyth

Stunt Kite Masters VR

Picture 7 of 43

HandyGames’ Stunt Kite Master VR lets you fly a kite inside when it’s too cold or wet to go outside. You can fly one of several customizable kite kits at a variety of locations, such as a sandy beach, the peak of a mountain, or from the top of a skyscraper.

Stunt Kite Master VR lets you learn to fly a sports kite at your own pace in controlled environments. The game also features a handful of minigames that put your skills to the challenge, such as Outrun, in which you must dodge RC airplanes, and Snake Mode, which demands extreme precision.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR
  • Genre: Sports, Simulation
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad
  • Release Date: June 1, 2017
  • Publisher: HandyGames
  • Developer: HandyGames

Vrun

Picture 8 of 43

Vrun is a first-person runner game, inspired by the likes of Temple Run, with FPS elements thrown into the mix.

You get a pistol to help defend yourself from deadly enemies, but moving fast is your priority. Don’t slow down to shoot that monster in front of you--the one coming up behind you means business, and you don’t have time to waste!

Vrun puts your reflexes to the test. Are yours sharp enough to get to the end of the bridge unscathed?

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Runner
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 1, 2017
  • Publisher: Mr. L.
  • Developer: Phoenix3 , Mr. L , Mr. T

Woeful Woebots

Picture 9 of 43

Woeful Woebots is first-person arcade shooter. As the founder of Woebots Corporation, you find yourself in a bad predicament. The robots that your company produces have developed free will and have turned against you. Now, you must destroy your creations before the robots do something worse than letting artificial intelligence run amok.

Woeful Robots doesn’t offer free roam locomotion, but you can somewhat travel freely. You place marker points around the map in strategic locations, which you can move to at will. But you can’t move anywhere unless there’s a marker for you.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: GalleryShooter
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 1, 2017
  • Publisher: Hello Bard S
  • Developer: Hello Bard S

4D Toys

Picture 10 of 43

4D Toys lets you see for yourself how objects would react in a reality with four physical dimensions (plus time).The game features over 100 fourth dimension experiments (with more in development) to wrap your head around. The experience lets you observe how 4D objects disappear into a dimension you can’t see as they tumble and roll around in a 3D environment.

4D Toys also includes in interactive explanation that compares the 2D world with our 3D world as an analogy to help you grasp the concept of additional dimensions.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR
  • Genre: Simulation, Education
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Keyboard/Mouse
  • Release Date: June 2, 2017
  • Publisher: mtb design works inc.
  • Developer: mtb design works inc.

Barbar Bar

Picture 11 of 43

Barbar Bar is a virtual reality memory test game. You take drink orders from the patrons at Barbar Bar and then mix the drinks as fast as you can. You’ll need a sharp memory to play this game, because you don’t get to write down what people request.

Barbar Bar is a short game, although it includes four difficulty levels. Bartos Studios put it together in 48 hours during a recent game jam weekend but felt it a strong enough title to share it commercially. The studio released it for free on Steam so everyone can give it a try.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Causal, Simulation
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 2, 2017
  • Publisher: Bartos Studio
  • Developer: Bartos Studio, TEDI Games

Operation Warcade VR

Picture 12 of 43

Operation Warcade VR is a throwback to the Operation Wolf and Operation Ghost arcade games from the 80s. It replicates the feel of those classic games by putting the gameplay on a virtual screen in front of you. The developer takes advantage of VR by allowing the game experience to extend beyond the virtual screen, into the 3D environment.

Operation Warcade VR features 108 missions and 36 levels to keep you coming back for more. You could also play classic mode, which features six levels and a final boss, just like the originals that inspired it.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Action, Shooter,
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 2, 2017
  • Publisher: Ivanovich
  • Developer: Ivanovich

Streetball VR

Picture 13 of 43

Streetball VR lets you practice your b-ball skills in one of three street court locations while you listen to a soundtrack of 32 hip hop tunes. The games offers two modes, and Indicoe Games said it plans to offer more choices in the future. Practice mode lets you hone your talents until you’re ready to take on the real challenge. Time Mode puts your abilities to the test for leaderboard domination. The developer said that Streetball VR would eventually feature online multiplayer, too.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Sports, Simulation
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 2, 2017
  • Publisher: Indiecoe Games
  • Developer: Indiecode Games

Untitled

Picture 14 of 43

Untitled challenges your puzzle-solving and logic skills. Bean Boy Games created a series of over 100 puzzles for you to solve. Each puzzle builds on the previous one, so what you learn as you progress through the game will come in handy when you attempt to solve harder puzzles later.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Puzzle
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 2, 2017
  • Publisher: Bean Boy Games
  • Developer: Bean Boy Games

VR Sushi Bar

Picture 15 of 43

VR Sushi Bar is a fast-passed food preparation game. Customers place orders for food, and you must fulfill the ever-flowing requests without making a mistake. Should you fail, your clients will be outraged. Success doesn’t mean you can rest, though. Every time you pull off 10 combos in a row, you’ll awaken a Buddha statue that you must feed as quickly as possible. When the Buddha wants food, you fire sushi into his mouth with a sushi gun.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Casual, Simulation
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 4, 2017
  • Publisher: mikai Inc.
  • Developer: mikai Inc.

The Existence Abstract

Picture 16 of 43

The Existence Abstract is a first-person shooter with roguelike elements. Every time you play The Existence Abstract, you’re in for a new experience. The map layouts are procedurally generated, so it's impossible to memorize your route. You have to rely on your intuition and instinct to find a safe path.

There are no extra lives and no continues in The Existence Abstract. When you die, your chance to finish the level you’re on drops to 0%.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Rogue-Like, Shooter
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 5, 2017
  • Publisher: Soukdee Games
  • Developer: Soukdee Games

Lathe Safety Simulator

Picture 17 of 43

Who says you can’t learn something while you game? The team behind Lathe Safety Simulator certainly doesn’t believe that.

The developers stress that it isn’t a training application per se, but you will learn how to use a lathe while you play it. The game goes through all the safety procedures for using and maintaining a machine shop lathe. You’ll learn about the components of a lathe and how they work, and by the end of the game, you’ll be able to turn a component from a template.

If you plan to use a real lathe, make sure you take a proper safety course, but if you want to learn about them out of casual curiosity, Lathe Safety Simulator lets you play with heavy machinery without subjecting yourself to the danger of a real machine shop.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Simulation, Education
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 6, 2017
  • Publisher: Micheal Callaghan
  • Developer:Alexis Baron, Amelie Berthome, Alan Bourhis, KallanDautriche, Malo Hilliard, CorentinLheriaud, Bastien Ollivo, Arthur Pernot, Maxime Pointet, Fabien Quibreteau, ArliTuominen, ArttuTuovinen, Augusto Gómez Eguíluz, Niall McShane

Special Delivery

Picture 18 of 43

Remember the Paperboy games from GameBoy, Nintendo NES, and Super NES consoles? Meerkat Gaming is bringing that concept to virtual reality with Special Delivery.

Ride your bike through a treacherous delivery route where myriad dangers lurk. You’ll have to avoid ravenous dogs, reckless drivers, and possibly a tornado or two to ensure that everyone on your route gets their morning paper.

  • Platforms: PlayStation VR
  • Genre: Action, Arcade
  • Input: Gamepad
  • Release Date: June 6, 2017
  • Publisher: Micheal Callaghan
  • Developer: Meerkat Gaming LLC

Counter Fight: Samurai Edition

Picture 19 of 43

In Counter Fight: Samurai Edition, you are the chef at a Japanese rice bowl shop. You're in a race against the clock to prepare and serve the food that your customers order before they get upset.

Counter Fight’s menu features rice bowls with grilled fish, chicken with egg, and pork cutlet, and the game features realistic preparation and cooking methods for each dish.

There are two game modes: You can play a five-minute challenge round to see how many orders you can prepare in a short period or time, or you can try the endless challenge and see how long you can keep up with the ever-increasing volume of food orders.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Action, Simulation
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 7, 2017
  • Publisher: Tricol Co. LTD
  • Developer: Tricol Co., LTD.

Airtone

Picture 20 of 43

Airtone is a virtual reality rhythm title. With the motion controllers, you trace the markers that are flying through the air towards you to gain points that let you unlock new songs and decorations for the game environment.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Rhythm
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 8, 2017
  • Publisher: Historia Inc.
  • Developer: AMG Games

Caelum: Into the Sky Volume 1

Picture 21 of 43

Caelum is an early access VR adventure title that will eventually have six episodes. The initial release of the game offers players the chance to explore the first chapter while the developer continues work on the subsequent branches of the story.

You are an explorer who made a living by discovering hidden treasures and selling the unique wares you find. For your latest expedition, you’re in search of the Philosopher’s Stone–the holy grail of the mystical arts of alchemy–and your travels have led you to a secret laboratory that was once maintained by Giuseppe Francesco Borri, a famed philosopher from the 17th century. It’s believed that Borri discovered how to create a Philosopher’s Stone, and you’re here to find out.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Adventure
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 8, 2017
  • Publisher: Digital Realms, LTD.
  • Developer: Digital Realms, LTD.

Dead Effect 2 VR

Picture 22 of 43

Dead Effect 2 VR is a first-person zombie hunting game that follows the events of 2014’s Dead Effect sci-fi shooter. You find yourself trapped on a colonist spaceship filled with infected zombies, and you’re going to have to fight for survival.

Dead Effect 2 VR is an FPS game first, but it also incorporates RPG elements. As you progress through the game, your character will level up and gain better attributes. The title also features myriad items to uncover, including over 30 upgradeable weapons, more than 100 gear items to unlock, and dozens of gear sets to put together. You will also gain access to at least 10 special abilities that your hero can learn.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Action, Shooter
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 8, 2017
  • Publisher: BadFly Interactive, a.s.
  • Developer: Badfly Interactive, a.s.

ObserVRtarium

Picture 23 of 43

ObserVRtarium is a room-scale virtual museum experience. In its current form, ObserVRtarium teaches you about the spacecraft that humans created over the course of the last century. The experience includes miniature and life-size recreations of the Soyuz, the ISS, a Saturn V rocket, the Apollo LEM, and the Apollo LRV.

You can pick up the miniature models and get a close look at them from any angle, or you can experience what it’s like to stand next to these historical craft.

ObserVRtarium is available for free, and NSC Creative allows public showcases of the virtual museum by physical museums and other attractions. The developer is also looking for partners who wish to digitize their collections to expand the scope of ObserVRtarium’s showcase.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Casual, Simulation
  • Input: Tracked Controllers
  • Release Date: June 8, 2017
  • Publisher: NSC Creative
  • Developer: NSC Creative

Ski Jump VR

Picture 24 of 43

Strap on a pair of skis, get yourself ready at the top of the hill, push off with the motion controllers, and let gravity take over.

Ski Jump VR is, as the name suggests, a virtual reality ski jumping game. Pixel Perfect Dude is the developer behind the mobile game Ski Jump, and the company is bringing the idea to room-scale VR. The game

Ski Jump VR includes two hills and three jumping modes for the early access release. Pixel Perfect Dude said the game would eventually include “at least 10 hills” to master.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Sports
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 8, 2017
  • Publisher: Pixel Perfect Dude
  • Developer: Pixel Perfect Dude

Virush

Picture 25 of 43

It’s hard to describe what kind of game Virush is. It’s a fast-paced arcade-style title that puts you in control of a “technophilic packet-snatching snake-like” construct that kills viruses.

Using the motion controller, navigate your snake-like device to snatch up as many incoming data packets that you can to prevent infection from intruding viruses.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Action
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 8, 2017
  • Publisher: Arcturus
  • Developer: DMG Entertainment

VR Slugger: The Toy Field

Picture 26 of 43

VR Slugger: The Toy Field puts a goofy spin on the concept of a batting experience. Step up to the plate and prepare to knock the ball out of the park... with a fish?

When you step up to the plate in VR Slugger, expect to smack that ball with something ridiculous. You definitely won’t have a baseball bat. The game allows you to knock on out of the park with anything from a flip-flop sandal to a guitar. Baseball bat purists need not apply.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Sports
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 8, 2017
  • Publisher: Poly Poly Games
  • Developer: Poly Poly Games

VR Theme Park Rides

Picture 27 of 43

VR Theme Park Rides is a collection of common theme park attractions. You can take a relaxing ride on the Trumble Bug, bash your way through the Bumper Cars ring, check out the sights from up high on the Ferris Wheel, or get your adrenaline pumping from a thrilling ride on the Roller Coaster. All told, VR Theme Park Rides features 12 different attractions for you to enjoy.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Simulation
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 8, 2017
  • Publisher: EnsenaSoft
  • Developer: EnsenaSoft

Jack Spriggan

Picture 28 of 43

Have you ever imagined being Jack from the "Jack and the Beanstalk" story and climbing the towering plant to reach the giant's lair? Now you don’t have to imagine. Vertexherder brings it to life in Jack Spriggan. Climb the giant beanstalk to the clouds and explore the world of the giant in first-person VR.

Jack Spriggan features a locomotion system that we’ve not yet encountered. The developers figured out a way to track real-world jumps and use the gesture to trigger an in-game jump. Each time you jump in the real world, your virtual likeness will take an “enormous magical leap.”

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Action, Adventure
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 8, 2017
  • Publisher: Vertexherder
  • Developer: Vertexherder

Katana X

Picture 29 of 43

Katana X is a virtual reality sword simulation game. The developer said it took inspiration from the mobile fruit slicing game, Fruit Ninja. In fact, Katana X features a fruit slicing mode, but the game offers more than a clone of the mobile game. The idea was to create a sword game with realistic physics and cutting simulation, so Katana X also includes tatami mat-cutting challenges to help you hone your sword-wielding skills.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Simulation
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 8, 2017
  • Publisher: Aargle, LLC.
  • Developer: Aargle, LLC.

Radioactive

Picture 30 of 43

Radioactive is a first-person survival horror game for virtual reality. An unknown infection ravaged the world, and few survivors remain. You must learn to survive in the post-apocalyptic wasteland while avoiding the infected indigenous population.

Radioactive is an unforgiving game. You won’t find a tutorial or in-game tips, and the developer didn’t load the map with waypoints to make it easier for you to find your way around the 25 sq.km open-world environment. You get one life in Radioactive, so every decision counts. One wrong move, and it could be your last, and when you die you lose everything and have to start all over again.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Survival Horror, Shooter
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 9, 2017
  • Publisher: Dissident Interactive
  • Developer: Dissident Interactive

Reaping Rewards

Picture 31 of 43

Do you have the emotional fortitude to be a grim reaper? Reaping Rewards will help you answer that question.

Reaping Rewards is an interactive VR short story in which you are an apprentice grim reaper on your first day on the job. You have to make difficult emotional decisions “that challenge who you are and who you will become.”

Reaping Rewards features support for the HTC Vive and Oculus Touch motion controllers, and the developer said that using your hands to make difficult decisions evokes a “visceral connection to your actions.”

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Adventure
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 9, 2017
  • Publisher: Limitless, Ltd.
  • Developer: Limitless, Ltd.

Tilted Mind

Picture 32 of 43

Tilted Mind puts a new twist on the classic marble maze box games that you probably played with as a kid. Imagine playing with a marble maze that was so big that you had to walk on it to tilt the table and move the marble. Paul Svelmoe wanted to experience such a game, so he decided to build it.

Tilted Mind requires two motion controllers, but the developer designed it to work with up to five. If you have three extra Vive controllers (or Vive trackers), you can place one on each of your feet and another one on the back of your belt. The additional controllers provide full-body tracking, which is especially helpful in a game where you’re often looking down at your legs.

The full body tracking option is available only with Vive systems, but Oculus recently added support for additional Touch controllers, so there may be hope for full-body support on the Rift platform at some point, as well.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Puzzle, Simulation
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 9, 2017
  • Publisher: Paul Svelmoe
  • Developer: Paul Svelmoe

Vehicle VR

Picture 33 of 43

Vehicle VR is a Trackmania-like racing game for virtual reality. You pilot the chassis of a car around obstacle courses that look a lot like Hotwheels tracks. Your goal is the reach the finish box at the end of each course without letting your car fall off the floating tracks. Each map features obstacles that will challenge your driving skill and reflexes.

Vehicle VR is a single player game, but it offers a global leaderboard so you can see where you stack up against the rest of the player base.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift DK2, OSVR
  • Genre: Racing, Strategy
  • Input: Gamepad, Mouse/Keyboard
  • Release Date: June 9, 2017
  • Publisher: Nick Helweg
  • Developer: Nick Helweg

Disco Time 80s VR

Picture 34 of 43

Do you dream of going back to the '80s for a disco party? If so, Indiecode Games has your back. Disco Time 80s VR is a first-person VR experience that transports you back in time to the days before disco died.

You can hang out on the dance floor and bust a move to nine '80s-inspired tracks, or search the in-game YouTube browser to pull up music videos of all your favorite '80s tunes.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Simulation
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 10, 2017
  • Publisher: Indiecode Games
  • Developer: Indiecode Games

The Frontier Outskirts VR

Picture 35 of 43

The Frontier Outskirts VR puts you in the middle of a frozen landscape to battle against a machine army with countless cyborgs, droids, and other machines hellbent on domination. Grab your favorite firearms and your trusty beam sword and get ready for the fight for your life.

The Frontier Outskirts VR offers a selection of guns to stock your arsenal with, special abilities to stack the odds in your favor, and a futuristic beam sword for close proximity combat. As you get deeper into the campaign, you’ll unlock better and better weapons to take on bigger, more powerful machines. The Frontier Outskirts VR also offers a slow-motion combat system that helps you take control of the situation when the fight gets too intense.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Action, Adventure, Shooter
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 11, 2017
  • Publisher: Matt’s Creations
  • Developer: Matt’s Creations

Pixel Gear

Picture 36 of 43

Pixel Gear is a 360-degree shoot-em-up game made for virtual reality. You stand in the center of the playing field and defend yourself from an onslaught of ghosts and monsters coming your way. The more enemies you kill, the more energy you accumulate. As you gain energy, you gain strength, which allows you to take on more intimidating foes.

Pixel Gear is a single player game at its core, but Geronimo Interactive threw in a novel local multiplayer option. One player gets the VR HMD and stands his or her ground in the center of the battle while up to three of their friends take control of monsters in the crowd of NPCs.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Shoot-em-up, Shooter
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Keyboard/Mouse
  • Release Date: June 12, 2017
  • Publisher: Geronimo Interactive
  • Developer: Geronimo Interactive

Isle in the Sky

Picture 37 of 43

Isle in the Sky is VR archery game with a strange premise. You find yourself standing on a tiny floating island in the sky, and if that weren’t enough, there are also rocks falling around you. Fortunately, you have a bow and arrow with which to protect yourself.

To survive on the isle in the sky, you have to duck, dodge, and shoot the incoming barrage of falling stones. A good whack on the head from a falling boulder would surely be your demise.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Archery, Action
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 12, 2017
  • Publisher: Fome Productions
  • Developer: Jan-Fredrik Braseth

Mob Stadium

Picture 38 of 43

If you’re a fan of the remastered VR versions of the Serious Sam series, you should consider playing Mob Stadium to get another taste of fast-paced FPS action.

The End Times approaches, and the Annunaki have returned to earth to put humanity to the test. They hold the key to preventing the end of time, but they aren’t here to share it unless we prove our world is worth saving.

Mob Stadium puts you in the heart of an Annunaki compound filled with all manner of strange creatures. You must fight your way through the maze-like structure in search for the secrets that would save humanity from its doom.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Action, Adventure, Shooter
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 15, 2017
  • Publisher: Nest Egg Games, LLC
  • Developer: flapjax

Child of the Wind

Picture 39 of 43

Child of the Wind lets you play with miniature ships on tiny table-top seas. You direct your vessel through the waters by controlling the wind direction. You get two fans that you can use to steer your boat away from obstacles and enemy ships. Because you control the wind, you can direct your ship away from danger while sending enemy ships careening towards rocks and whirlpools.

Freetale, the developer, said Child of the Wind offers a casual experience with intuitive controls that anyone can try. If you’re looking for a game to demonstrate VR to friends and family that doesn’t require a lot of explanation, Child of Light is a good choice.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Action, Strategy
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 16, 2017
  • Publisher: Freetale
  • Developer: Freetale

Lander 8009 VR

Picture 40 of 43

Lander 8009 VR is a flight simulator like none that you’ve ever tried before. You are the pilot of a jetpack-powered armored suit (think Iron Man), and you have to prove your worth; the Icarus Program accepts only the best of the best to pilot their suits.

To show that you have what it takes to master the Icarus Program armored suit, you must complete more than 100 simulations that test your flying skills, intelligence, and aversion to mortal risk.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Action, Adventure
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June 16, 2017
  • Publisher: Ivanovich Games
  • Developer: Ivanovich Games

Vindicta

Picture 41 of 43

Most VR FPS games offer one of three locomotion options: teleport locomotion, smooth locomotion, or no locomotion at all. Vindicta offers a fourth solution called arm swinger locomotion. It's similar to smooth locomotion, but the difference is that you swing your arms back and forth to determine the pace at which you’ll move in the virtual environment. The faster and harder you swing your arms, the quicker you’ll move in the game.

  • Platforms: HTC Vive
  • Genre: Action, Adventure, FPS
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Release Date: June19,2017
  • Publisher: Game Cooks
  • Developer: Game Cooks

Mage’s Tale

Picture 42 of 43

Mage’s Tale is a first-person dungeon crawler set in the universe of The Bard’s Tale franchise. Your master, Mage Alguin, was kidnapped before your eyes, and it's up to you to find him.

You must scour the dungeons of Skara Brea in search of the evil wizard who took Mage Alguin. On your quest, you’ll face tricky puzzles that slow you down, and you'll encounter the wizard's goblin minions at every step of the way. Your master didn't have a chance to teach you the basics of the four elemental powers that you're going to need on your mission. You're on your own to figure out how to master the power of fire, lightning, ice, and wind.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift
  • Genre: Dungeon Crawler
  • Input: Motion Control
  • Release Date: June 20, 2017
  • Publisher: inXile Entertainment 
  • Developer: inXile Entertainment

Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

