The VR Releases Of (Early) Summer 2017

The catalog of VR titles for all platforms grows month over month, but in the weeks leading up to summer, there were a surprising number of releases. We’re not sure what spurred the sudden rush of releases, but we suspect that the dates of E3 had some influence. If we discount the games that transitioned from Early Access to full release (of which there were eight), we count 41 games that debuted in the first three weeks of June. All but four of them were available before E3 started.

Of the 41 titles on our list, 20 of them are exclusive to one platform (18 Vive, 1 Rift, 1 PSVR), four titles support OSVR, and 17 work on both Vive and Rift hardware.

