Amazon unveils 'Resilient Network Graphs' data center network that cuts hardware by 69% and boosts throughput by 33% — now the default for most AWS workloads

Amazon has unveiled a new data center networking architecture that it claims delivers up to 33% higher throughput while reducing network power consumption by 40%, marking what the company describes as the first large-scale deployment of a flat network based on random graph theory, Wired reports. The company revealed that it had been quietly deploying the design in its data centers since last year, confirming that it has already become the default data center network for most AWS workloads.

The architecture, called Resilient Network Graphs (RNG), replaces the hierarchical networking structures that have dominated cloud data centers for decades with a flatter, quasi-random architecture designed to move data more efficiently between servers. Amazon says the design uses 69% fewer networking devices than traditional architectures and can reduce infrastructure costs by up to 45%, potentially translating into billions of dollars in savings across its global cloud footprint.

The company first deployed RNG in a Dublin data center in 2024 before expanding the architecture into facilities in Germany and Spain. AWS says the design is now being rolled out across most newly built data centers and will form the foundation of future deployments.

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