Angry tiny Texas town council member proposes total ban on cellular and GPS devices in protest over AI dispute — says 'Let’s take Bandera back to 1880' after town votes to dump AI-powered license plate reader

News
By published

Throwing tantrums.

a Flock LPR camera
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bandera, Texas, a small town of around 900 residents located about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio, Texas, opted to cancel its Flock AI contract. Three of the five-member town council voted to end the AI company’s services, after months of complaints from people who are wary about AI-powered government surveillance. However, one of the two people who wanted the security program to continue has publicly crashed out: According to 404 Media, councilor Jeff Flowers proposes that the town go back to a pre-digital age if its people want complete privacy.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Latest Videos From