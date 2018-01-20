AmazonBasics ABHT1208TC Surge Protector Tear-Down

The AmazonBasics HT1208TC’s lack of filtering inductors disqualifies it from competing against the $30 SurgeArrest Performance and $40 Isobar (even though its circuit board had a footprint for one). Pitted against the $10-15 surge suppressors from my years-old round-up, though, you do get three times as many outlets, a 2-4’ longer #14 power cord, three to four times the total MOV energy-clamping capacity, and basic coax/phone line protection. I’d call this a fair amount of value for $20.
While the ABHT1208TC appears to have been delisted since I purchased it, CyberPower’s own seemingly similar HT1208TC sells for a much heftier $30-50. At that price, and assuming the same innards, I'd go with a competing Performance or Isobar instead.
