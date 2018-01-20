AmazonBasics ABHT1208TC Surge Protector Tear-Down

The New Challenger

AmazonBasics may not be the first name an enthusiast thinks of when it comes to surge protection for PCs and related equipment. With the rise of online shopping, though, Amazon’s house brands are bound to garner increased exposure.

I recently went shopping for surge protection for my mother’s new flat-panel televisions, and Amazon’s ABHT1208TC came up along the usual suspects. More than a year had passed since my last surge protector tear-down, so I decided to buy one for $23 CAD (~$19 USD) and find out how it stacks up against established players like APC’s SurgeArrest Performance, which costs $10-15 more and serves up a seemingly comparable feature set.

The Box

As is frequently the case for goods that ship directly from warehouses to consumers, the expense of colorful print on glossy paper laminated on cardboard gets skipped in favor of generic brown cardboard and a simple label to act as a seal identifying the contents.

According to the label, this surge protector has 4350 joules of surge suppression, which is 1330 more than APC's.

Accessories

The only other item inside, other than the power bar, is its multilingual manual, which rehashes the specifications and warnings on the box’s label. APC’s competitor comes with Velcro straps for cable management, a coax cable, and a phone cord, so there's roughly $5 worth of the price difference.

Unboxed

Inside the box, the unit is wrapped inside a plastic bag. Usually when manufacturers do this, they also throw in a packet of silica gel and try to seal the bag to prevent metal parts from oxidizing while they sit in warehouses. Here though, it looks like the open bag’s only function is to protect the surface finish from scratches and friction during shipping.

Shipping Cap

I believe this is the first surge protector I have looked at that ships with a protection boot on its RF connectors to protect them from getting knocked around. Then again, most other surge protectors are either tucked into custom-molded packaging or snug-fitting cardboard forms where the unit isn’t free to bounce around inside, as is the case with Amazon’s generic brown box.

Plug

Here's another new plug style to add to the collection. This one is in somewhat of a P-shape, with a modest ridge along the top and back to help with grip. Assuming you grab this plug with your thumb in the nook and your fingers mainly on the back part near the neutral pin, maintaining a safe distance from the live pin shouldn’t be an issue. If you cannot access the outlet from an ideal angle, though, the irregular shape can be awkward.

Cord

A fair number of sub-$40 surge protectors have 3×1.5mm² (#16) power cords. Surprisingly, that isn’t the case here. We instead get a whole 2.4 meters (eight feet) of 3×2.08mm² (#14) cord.

Ports End

Two coax F-connectors and three telephone jacks sit directly on the seam between the two housing pieces instead of being inserted through housing holes with some alternate internal retention means. This simplifies the molds and assembly.

As far as I can remember, the other surge suppressors with coax ports I've seen had washers between their external nut and plastic housing. That's not the case here, so tack on another $0.05!

Tail End

The side with the cable entry point features a typical rocker switch. We can't help but to be disappointed by the lack of strain relief at the cable’s entry point, which could lead to premature failure. Then again, most people rarely move their surge protectors, so failure from metal fatigue within the product's lifespan is pretty unlikely. There goes another $0.10!

Back

The rear cover features a generous total of 10 screws holding Amazon’s surge protector together, two of which provide the clamping force near the cable's entry point to ensure it cannot be ripped out using force (within reason). Two wall-mounting slots provide means to mount the surge protector vertically in either orientation.

Identity Check

Looking up UL listing E196224 reveals that Amazon’s ABHT1208TC is manufactured by CyberPower. With the amount of re-branding going on in every branch of the IT world, this shouldn’t be surprising at all. What do we expect to find inside? Likely a souped-up version of CyberPower’s unit in my $15 surge protector round-up from a few years ago.

Label

The back’s label showcases two familiar warnings about dry locations and no daisy-chaining.

We observe a protection rating of 500V between any two conductors, which is the most lax rating for a 120V surge protector. While this may seem bad considering that modern universal input devices only have 400V input capacitors, 500V is a worst-case figure for a maximum rating surge that may one-shot the unit's MOVs. Everyday surges are nowhere near that strong and will get clamped to far more reasonable levels.

Front

The top of Amazon’s surge protector features a column of six outlets in the center and two columns of three outlets on the sides. Gray silk-screening identifies ports on the left side and provides an LED legend in the bottom-right corner. All outlets have gray shutters, while Amazon’s branding is printed in the fingerprint-magnet glossy black area.

Overall, I’d say it's pleasantly minimalist.

Shutters

Built-in shutters appear to be increasingly common on power bars of all shapes, sizes, and price points. Between molding slots into the cover for clip-in sliding shutters to snap into and molding completely separate plug-in outlet covers, the sliding covers may be cheaper to manufacture. They also spare you the trouble of managing (or losing) loose caps.

I’m not a fan of shutters, but at least these aren’t the fancy automatic type that occasionally require brutal insertion force or a plug-wiggle to make them slide out of the way.

First Peek

Inside the unit, we find four circuit boards: the main surge suppression in the top-left corner, coax protection in the top-right, phone protection in the bottom-right, and indicator LEDs in the bottom-left.

As appears to be tradition for transformer-spaced lateral outlets, the internal construction can actually accommodate an extra outlet in-between, but every other outlet is omitted on the front cover.

Coax Protection

There's nothing fancy about the RF surge protection: we find two stud-style F-connectors through a single-sided circuit board soldered to the ground plane with a transient suppression diode between the ground plane and "input" connector, along with a piece of wire between the F-connectors’ pins. This is the same thing you’ll find in most generic coax surge protectors, minus the shielding can.

I’d be curious to put these through a transfer function analyzer to find out whether construction style (mainly, this tower style versus APC's routed PCB) makes any difference

Telephone Protection

Telephone surge protection is provided by one fuse and one 271KD07 MOV for each wire of the primary pair. As with the coax protection, it doesn’t get much more basic than this.

Daisy-Chain

Internal wiring is somewhat odd, with live and ground fed from the left end of the top strip, daisy-chained to the middle strips at the right end, then to the third strip at the left end. Neutral, on the other hand, starts on the center strip and forks to the bottom strip. Meanwhile, the top strip is daisy-chained to the right end of the middle strip. I would have preferred to see all three strips connected in parallel from the left end to minimize worst-case wiring losses. Instead, they pile up by needlessly passing power through the full length of multiple metal strips.

Side Strips

Live and neutral on the lateral outlets are provided by pinch contacts, while ground contact is provided by those dreaded flaps that have a tendency to permanently deform and no longer make reliable contact over time.

Center Strips

The middle outlet strips are common fare for budget power bars: they're fundamentally the same flapped ground strip in the center and offset-punched slotted strips for live and neutral.

This isn't the most reliable connection style in my experience, but there are countless UL-listed relocatable power taps using these two styles, which should mean they aren’t particularly problematic safety-wise.

Strip Welds

All connections to metal strips appear to be spot-welds, with tin from the plated wires oozing out from the weld under heat and pressure.

Breaker Switch

When I saw the clear plastic rocker, I was expecting an indicator switch. That's not the case, though. The third terminal for the indicator’s neutral connection is missing. Since the top does have LED indicators for ground fault and protection, I concede that such a switch would have been redundant.

Based on the documentation I could find for this protection switch, its trip time can exceed one second at 300% overload. Since distribution panel breakers are at least an order of magnitude faster, that explains why I’ve never seen a surge protector breaker switch trip.

Internal Wire Gauge

Although the power cord is #14, all of the internal wiring is #16. To be fair, losses in 10cm of #16 are still negligible next to 2.4m of #14, and wiring inside the power bar isn’t as tightly packed as the cord's.

Broken Strands

Look at that beautifully tinned wire. Unfortunately, four of its strands broke during stripping or preparation. While reviewing photographs, I noticed that double-insulated wires are being used for the hot-side wiring (the central insulation is white with a thin black outer layer). Double-insulated wiring with high contrast layers is used to facilitate visual identification of compromised insulation.

Slight Nick

At some point during the unit’s assembly, a small chunk of the black wire’s insulation was shaved off, though not enough to reveal the white insulation underneath. We're still good to go.

MORE: APC BN650M1-CA UPS Tear-Down

Indicator Board

There isn’t much to see on this tiny board. Since all power has to pass through the main thermal cut-off fuse on the surge protection board, the "protected" LED's only job is to show that the surge protector is still receiving power. In other words, the main cut-off hasn’t blown.

Surge Suppression Board Back

The soldering quality looks pretty good, with minimal flux residue around the manual wire soldering jobs and no apparent cold or under-filled solder joints.

Surge Suppression Board Top

Where does AmazonBasic’s surge suppression come from? A total of 10 MOVs, the four thicker ones being 20D471s and the rest likely either 20D271Ks or 20D201Ks. I’m guessing here, as none of them face outward for me to read numbers from, and I did not want to rip the tape off. For what it's worth, there is also a tiny 10nF Y-class capacitor on the left.

Skimping On Filtering

The board layout had provisions for a filter choke meant to separate the first bank of three MOVs (directly across hot and neutral after the thermal shut-off fuse) from the second bank of two MOVs downstream from said inductor.

I was tempted to dig through my scavenged parts bin to find a suitable choke to put in there, but did not find any with suitably thick wire gauge.

Why Inductors Matter

Inductors oppose any sudden change in the current passing through them, which makes them ideal for rejecting short-lived voltage transients. How much of a difference can a modestly-sized inductor make to the strain put on other transient suppression devices? Here’s a simple test circuit with two quasi-ideal 200V TVSS', one directly across simulated live-neutral and the other with an extra 22µH inductor in series, both branches subjected to the same 6kV pulse source.

Simulation Results, Current

Inserting a mere 22µH in series reduces peak current through the diode from 2778A to 890A, a 68% reduction in transient suppression strain. Since MOV lifespan is heavily dependent on peak energy dissipation, using inductors upstream to reduce current rise rate and peaks considerably improves the life expectancy of downstream MOVs.

Simulation Results, Voltage

What about voltage let-through? Without the inductor, voltage peaks at 257V. With the inductor, it only rises to 219V. In other words, having inductors between input and output not only reduces strain on surge suppression components by a large amount, but it also improves let-through performance by a fair margin.

APC’s SurgeArrest Performance and Tripp-Lite’s Isobar may cost roughly twice as much, but I’d wager you could expect more than 4x the useful life from either of them. Magnetics is magic!

Souped-Up Basics

The AmazonBasics HT1208TC’s lack of filtering inductors disqualifies it from competing against the $30 SurgeArrest Performance and $40 Isobar (even though its circuit board had a footprint for one). Pitted against the $10-15 surge suppressors from my years-old round-up, though, you do get three times as many outlets, a 2-4’ longer #14 power cord, three to four times the total MOV energy-clamping capacity, and basic coax/phone line protection. I’d call this a fair amount of value for $20.

While the ABHT1208TC appears to have been delisted since I purchased it, CyberPower’s own seemingly similar HT1208TC sells for a much heftier $30-50. At that price, and assuming the same innards, I'd go with a competing Performance or Isobar instead.

About the author
Daniel Sauvageau

Daniel Sauvageau is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He's known for his feature tear-downs of components and peripherals.

