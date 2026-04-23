Grab this epic Creality K1C 3D printer at its lowest-ever price for a limited time only, now just $369 — huge $190 saving nets you a fast, fully enclosed Core XY rig that beginners and enthusiasts will love

You don't have to spend a fortune on a high-quality 3D printer these days. Enthusiasts and beginners alike will love this Creality K1C deal, which slashes the cost of this printer to just $369 for a limited time. That's as low a price as we've ever seen this printer to date, and means you can score a fully enclosed core XY printer from a top brand and save $190 doing so.

● Check out this 3D printer deal at Creality

This is a great deal for the K1C, especially as we've not seen it drop this low since the Black Friday sales event last year. You’re also getting a slightly improved 2025 version, too, over the 2024 model we tested in our Creality K1C review, where we scored that model a whopping 4.5 stars. The two are nearly identical, but this new model reportedly unlocks multi-color printing with support for a redesigned filament system.

Save 34% ($190.50) Creality K1C 2025 3D Printer: was $559 now $368.50 at Creality Store An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record time-lapse videos.

While the K1C isn’t Creality’s flagship printer, it does have a spec sheet that stands out, especially for enthusiasts. The build volume is 220 x 220 x 250 mm, using a coated steel flex plate. It's fully enclosed, so high-temperature printing will go well with the K1C. It's a little smaller, volume-wise, than its rival in the Bambu Lab P1S, which does sit on our best 3D printer guide, but it's also much larger than other budget-friendly printers like the Bambu Lab A1, so it's a good middle ground.

The K1C uses a proprietary steel-tipped, tri-metal 0.4mm “unicorn” nozzle attached to a direct drive extruder, which is an improvement over the original design used in the K1. A direct drive extruder will offer better pressure control while you're printing, which is a good way to help improve print accuracy, even when you’re printing fast, and avoid filament waste in the process. That's important here, because the K1C's print speed is fast indeed, offering a 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit and max print speed of 600mm/s.

There are some useful quality-of-life improvements with the Creality K1C that you don't see in some real budget-focused printers, too. The AI-assisted camera will help you to automatically identify print areas, and you can use it to create time-lapse videos to watch the whole print process back. There's also a carbon filter to improve the air quality while the printing process completes. The Creality K1C also arrives almost fully assembled, so if you're a beginner, you won't need to spend hours putting this printer together.

You can use a small touch screen at the front of the K1C to manage your settings, with the open-source Klipper firmware making things easy to control. The K1C supports a few different options for printing, with support for printing over USB, or over your network using Ethernet or Wi-Fi. You can also use Creality's own cloud system if you hook the printer up to the internet.

The $369 sale price for this Creality K1C 3D printer is one you can't afford to ignore, but it isn't going to be around forever. While Creality has slashed its prices for its anniversary sale, there's no guarantee the stock (or the sale) will hang around. If you want a printer this good at a discount, you'll need to get your order in while you still can.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.