Choose an Intel or AMD CPU and save up to $1200 on an RTX 5080-powered Omen Max 16 laptop — high-end gaming just got cheaper

Spotted today are a couple of excellent deals on two almost identical gaming laptop models from HP. The hardware components spec sheet reads the same, bar a difference in CPU model and manufacturer. So, whether you prefer Intel or AMD, you can choose your favorite, and best of all, the sales price is exactly the same.

These super high-end gaming laptops both feature Nvidia's RTX 5080 laptop graphics card and plenty of RAM; just the ticket for playing the latest video games on the move. Originally priced at $3,299.99, the Intel variant of the Omen Max 16 (Intel) model: 16-ah0097nr has been slashed in price to $2099.99, a whopping $1200 discount. The AMD variant Omen Max 16 (AMD) model: 16-ak0098nr has dropped $1000 from $3099.99 to now just $2099.99. Both are significant discounts.

The big standout on both of these gaming laptops is the high-end RTX 5080 graphics with that all-important 16GB of speedy GDDR7 VRAM. With newer games using more and more RAM for textures and shaders at higher resolutions, it's very easy for a game to swallow up 12GB of VRAM. Having 16GB is enough to cover current and upcoming game titles.

The configuration of these models of the HP OMEN Max 16 consists of either an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU or AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB) GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) screen with a max 240Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, 500 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut.

We have had one of the Omen Max 16 laptops in for testing and had the opportunity to review the OLED version of the Omen Max 16 with RTX 5090 graphics. In our testing, we found the gaming laptop extremely competitive with the competition in our suite of test games when using similar configurations. This is a more powerful laptop than the laptops featured in our deals today, so our included chart is only a rough guide as to the performance of today's models. Test results were also compared to other laptops sporting the RTX 5090 and similar configurations to keep results fair.