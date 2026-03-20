Save $130 on this Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop — RTX 5060 gaming with easy upgradability for less than $1,300

Personally, I have a lovely desktop gaming PC that's my pride and joy, but it does keep me tied to my desk when I manage to find some free time to actually game away. Now, if I want to game in another room, I can stream from my PC, but not everyone has a suitable home network, and you may also start to encounter issues like latency. I prefer to then switch to a gaming laptop, which solves all those problems, and lets me play my favorite games on the move. Today, we have a gaming laptop that meets my minimum specs for a modern gaming laptop and is on sale at a respectable price. The Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025) is $1259.99 at Amazon, saving $130 off the $1389.99 list price.

This model of the Rog Strix G16 from Asus comes with a 16-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution, a 16:10 screen ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. Powering this gaming laptop is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop graphics card, an Intel Core i7 14650HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD for storage. For connecting to networks and the internet for online gaming, the laptop has Wi-Fi 7 built in.

Some of my favorite features of the Rog Strix G16 are its vapor chamber cooling and, best of all, a tool-less design for accessing the SSD and RAM of the laptop to make upgrading a less daunting task for owners of expensive gaming laptops. So, in the future, if you need it, you could expand the RAM to 32GB and up the SSD storage from 1TB to be able to keep more installed games on the system.

Save 9% ($130) Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025): was $1,389.99 now $1,259.99 at Amazon This model of the Rog Strix G16 from Asus comes with a screen measuring 16 inches, with an FHD+ resolution, a 16:10 screen ratio, and refresh and response rates of 165Hz and 3ms, respectively. Hardware inside this gaming laptop includes Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU, an Intel Core i7 14650HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD for storage. For online gaming, the laptop has Wi-Fi 7 built in. Read more Read less ▼

We reviewed the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2025). The unit we reviewed had slightly different specifications from today's model. Our review unit used a Ryzen 9955HX3D processor, a more powerful RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, and higher screen specifications. Apart from that, the rest of the system was almost identical. We really liked the solid performance for the value, but found the speakers in the system a little lacklustre.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.