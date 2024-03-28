Samsung's 49-inch OLED monitor hits all-time-low — get $600 off this ultrawide monster screen

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a superwide 49-inch monitor with impressive specs and a more impressive discount. If you want to amalgamate a couple of monitors into just one beautiful OLED screen, then this could well be the solution for you — as long as you have the desk space or a strong monitor arm. This wide monitor also isn't cheap and even with the discount and added coupon will drain almost a grand from your bank account.

Usually retailing for its MSRP of $1,599, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC) is available for $999 after being discounted to $1,099 and with an added $100 coupon brings the price down to its lowest-ever price from November of last year.

What makes this monitor so special is not only its impressive size but also the QD-OLED panel with a ‎5120 x 1440 pixel resolution. With an OLED screen, you're getting a 0.03ms response time, amazing blacks and contrasts, and eye-popping colors. This monitor can also drive a 240Hz refresh rate if your graphics card is powerful enough and with its 1800R curve, the screen will wrap around your vision and promote better immersion in your games.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDQMQQS2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $999 at Amazon (was $1,599)



Size: 49 Inch

Panel Type: QD-OLED

Resolution: 5120 x 1440 pixel DualQHD

Refresh: 240 Hz

Flat/Curved: Curved (1800R)



This 49-inch G93SC super-wide monster from Samsung has a discount and a $100 coupon, making it equal to its lowest-ever price from Amazon. It's still nowhere near a budget option, but if you've got the money and of course the desk space, this is an attractive price for such a large monitor.

One of my favorite features of this monitor is the ability to still treat the monitor as if you have two screens on your desk. The 'Picture-by-Picture' mode splits the screen in half and lets you use two inputs at their native resolution, so you could have your PC and a console connected and view both sources at the same time - a great feature for streaming game content for example. For connectivity, you have 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x micro HDMI 2.1, and a USB Hub.