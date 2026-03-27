Monitors Samsung Display debuts 'QuantumBlack' coating for QD-OLED monitors — screen tech boosts ambient black levels while reducing glare News By Hassam Nasir published 27 March 2026 It will be available on every QD-OLED monitor this year. (Image credit: Samsung Display) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.