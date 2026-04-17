Amazon Eero Signal review: 4G LTE internet backup for your Eero mesh network

Providing backup internet for your Eero mesh network

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Amazon Eero Signal
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Tom's Hardware Verdict

Amazon’s Eero Signal offers peace of mind for users who live in areas prone to internet dropouts.

Pros

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    Affordable hardware cost

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    Simple setup

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    Plans offer up to 100GB of backup data per month

Cons

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    Base Eero Plus plan only offers 10GB of backup data per year

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    Your location may limit reception/performance

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    Only compatible with Eero mesh routers

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