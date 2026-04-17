Amazon Eero Signal review: 4G LTE internet backup for your Eero mesh network

Tom's Hardware Verdict
Amazon’s Eero Signal offers peace of mind for users who live in areas prone to internet dropouts.
Pros
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Affordable hardware cost
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Simple setup
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Plans offer up to 100GB of backup data per month
Cons
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Base Eero Plus plan only offers 10GB of backup data per year
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Your location may limit reception/performance
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Only compatible with Eero mesh routers
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