Trending

Logitech Introduces G710+ Backlit Gaming Keyboard

By Accessories 

The newest addition to Logitech's G-Series gaming keyboards is an ultra-quiet mechanical keyboard.

The Logitech G710+ Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines what is found in existing G-Series keyboards with the quiet operation found in mechanical keyboards. Logitech took noise reduction a step further by adding a built-in dampening ring to each key to further decrease noise distraction while gaming. The Logitech G710+ boats a life cycle of at least 50 million keystrokes and features an impressive 26-key simultaneous rollover.

The Logitech G710+ fits right into the G-Series family with six programmable G-keys, volume roller, and Game Mode switch. Additionally, the board includes an adjustable dual-zone back lighting feature which allows users to separately adjust the back lighting of WASD and arrow keys to easily discern them in low-light conditions.
                                                    

Pre-orders can be placed now at the Logitech G710+ product page for $149.99.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • N.Broekhuijsen 13 October 2012 05:17
    ...with the quiet operation found in mechanical keyboards
    Mechanical keyboards are quiet? Oh really?

    Anyways, I plan on getting one of these. I've been working with my current plank (Loyal to my G11) for around 6 years now, and it's nearing time for replacement. From what I've seen in the last few days about this board I'm fairly certain it'll be my next one! (Assuming of course, that my wallet agrees :P )
    Reply
  • casualcolors 13 October 2012 05:23
    Why buy a mechanical from Logitech, when you could buy one for a lower cost from a company that actually has a reputation for producing reliable mechanical keyboards? Also this keyboard they've shoved out looks tacky as hell.
    Reply
  • bystander 13 October 2012 05:25
    casualcolorsWhy buy a mechanical from Logitech, when you could buy one for a lower cost from a company that actually has a reputation for producing reliable mechanical keyboards? Also this keyboard they've shoved out looks tacky as hell.Do any of these other mechanical keyboards have gaming software for macros and back lit keys? This is currently a market I don't think has been filled until now.

    That said, I'd rather use a G13 rather than a keyboard for gaming with macros.
    Reply
  • dragonsqrrl 13 October 2012 05:31
    bystanderDo any of these other mechanical keyboards have gaming software for macros and back lit keys? This is currently a market I don't think has been filled until now.That said, I'd rather use a G13 rather than a keyboard for gaming with macros.The Corsair K90 and Razer BlackWidow, to name two.
    Reply
  • getochkn 13 October 2012 05:32
    Any decent gamer or person who took typing should be able to find 4 keys. If you can't find WASD and keep your fingers there for gaming, lights aren't going to help you.
    Reply
  • N.Broekhuijsen 13 October 2012 05:35
    TheCapuletI'll never understand why neither Razer nor Logitech will use industry standard switches instead of covering it all up so we have absolutely no idea what the keys feel like until I start typing. Buy a mech keyboard from someone who has the decency to tell you what it is that you're buying.They already mentioned, they are MX Brown switches! :D
    Reply
  • bystander 13 October 2012 05:37
    dragonsqrrlThe Corsair K90 and Razer BlackWidow, to name two.It's logitech's first, so it is something they needed. Their boards get a lot of complaints for not having one.
    Reply
  • misterawsome 13 October 2012 05:39
    i like my G110 i got for $50 better.
    Reply
  • deadlockedworld 13 October 2012 05:42
    bystanderThat said, I'd rather use a G13 rather than a keyboard for gaming with macros.
    I just wish there was better software support for my G13. They should pick a platform and put resources into it.
    Reply
  • echondo 13 October 2012 05:45
    I'd much rather have a Ducky keyboard with LED backlights.

    But these macro keys would be nice for some extra keys on more advanced shooters.
    Reply