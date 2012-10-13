Logitech Introduces G710+ Backlit Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech G710+ Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines what is found in existing G-Series keyboards with the quiet operation found in mechanical keyboards. Logitech took noise reduction a step further by adding a built-in dampening ring to each key to further decrease noise distraction while gaming. The Logitech G710+ boats a life cycle of at least 50 million keystrokes and features an impressive 26-key simultaneous rollover.

The Logitech G710+ fits right into the G-Series family with six programmable G-keys, volume roller, and Game Mode switch. Additionally, the board includes an adjustable dual-zone back lighting feature which allows users to separately adjust the back lighting of WASD and arrow keys to easily discern them in low-light conditions.



Pre-orders can be placed now at the Logitech G710+ product page for $149.99.