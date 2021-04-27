Acer and Predator-Branded RAM, SSDs Decloak

Acer is making new inroads in the components market, with both Acer- and Predator-branded SSD storage and RAM modules. The brand has been licensed by Biwin Technologies, which will release the products in the United States, United Kingdom, China, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. Pricing and release dates weren't announced, though the products have shown up on two dedicated websites.



The Acer SSDs include a 2.5-inch SATA SA100 SSD, an m.2 RE100 SATA drive, and an M.2 PCIe Gen 3 FA100 NVMe SSD. The RAM products include both laptop SODIMM and desktop UDIMM modules ranging from 4GB to 32GB per module, with speeds from 2,666 MHz to 3,200 MHz.

For "high-performance computing enthusiasts," there will also be an HT100 RAM module with a heat spreader.



On the Predator side, there's just one SSD: the GM3500, a PCIe Gen 3x4 NVMe SSD with 3,400 MBps promised read speeds and 3,000 MBps write speeds.

There are two Predator RAM modules: The Predator Apollo, a "cyberpunk inspired" module with RGB lighting that works with Asus, Aorus, ASRock and MSI's lighting platforms. It has an aluminum heatsink, can utilize Intel XMP 2.0 and supports speeds between 3,200 MHz and 5,000 MHz.

The other RAM is the Predator Talos, which focus on lower RAM timings and a zinc-alloy heatsink for faster performance, Biwin claims. Its speeds range from 2,666 MHZ to 4,400 MHz and its black and white shell doesn't have any RGB, making it fit more more subtle builds.



Biwin is licensing Acer's names, but it isn't a new player in the market. The company also makes RAM and SSDs for HP, and occasionally you can find its own branded products on sites like Amazon.



This is Acer's biggest step into components to date. In October, it started selling its own FrostBlade PC fans, but has largely stuck to its own laptops, desktops and peripherals.

