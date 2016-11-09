AMD's Latest Driver Adds Support For 'Dishonored 2'

If you have an AMD GPU and plan to play Dishonored 2 on PC later this week, be sure to download the latest driver, which is Radeon Software Crimson Edition version 16.11.3.

In addition to the added support for Arkane Studios’ latest game, the driver also repairs an issue that caused the Steam and Origin platforms to close when “using AMD X-Connect Technology on unplug.” Even with the new driver, there are still some known issues with the software, which you can see below.

A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application "Raptr" has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.DOTA 2 may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan API on some Graphics Core Next products.Battlefield 1 may experience an intermittent application specific error message popup citing graphics device removalFlickering may be experience while playing Overwatch in the main menu or viewing character models using AMD CrossFire mode.H.264 content playback may experience playback issues on internet browsers with hardware acceleration when also running gaming applications or content.FIFA 17 may experience an application hang or black screen on launch for some select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress mobile configurations.H.264 content may experience blocky corruption when streaming using P2P content players on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.

To download the driver, visit AMD’s website.