AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT Will Likely Arrive Without Stock Coolers

Arrow Electronics' German branch (via @momomo_us) has officially listed the unannounced AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT CPUs on its online store. The different OPNs (ordering part numbers) show that only the Ryzen 5 3600XT will come with a stock cooler.
While OPNs have become more cryptic over time, they still hold a lot of clues. In the case of AMD's looming Zen 2 CPUs, the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT surfaced with the 100-100000277WOF and 100-100000279WOF OPNs, respectively. Generally, the "WOF" suffix in the OPN stands for ' without a fan,' meaning the corresponding processor doesn't come with an included stock cooler. The product description on Arrow Electronics also suggests this.
The Ryzen 5 3600XT, however, looks like it will still come with the Wraith Spire cooler that was originally included with the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X.
AMD Ryzen 3000XT Specifications
|Processor
|OPN
|Cores / Threads
|Boost Clock (GHz)
|Total Cache (MB)
|TDP (W)
|CPU Cooler
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT*
|100-100000277WOF
|12 / 24
|4.7
|70
|105
|N/A
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
|100-100000023BOX
|12 / 24
|4.6
|70
|105
|Wraith Prism RGB
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT*
|100-100000279WOF
|8 / 16
|4.6
|36
|105
|N/A
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
|100-100000025BOX
|8 / 16
|4.5
|36
|105
|Wraith Prism RGB
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT*
|100-100000281BOX
|6 / 12
|4.5
|35
|95
|Wraith Spire
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|100-100000022BOX
|6 / 12
|4.4
|35
|95
|Wraith Spire
*Specifications are unconfirmed.
Both the Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 3800X come with the Wraith Prism RGB CPU cooler. While it's not the best CPU cooler on the market, the chiller possesses the necessary capability to keep the Zen 2 processors' temperatures under control in most situations.
Based on rumors, early benchmarks and leaks so far, the Ryzen 3000XT-series appear to feature improved clock speeds over the non-XT models. It's unknown if the new chips will bring anymore surprises under the hood. Preliminary listings on Amazon Italy suggest that the XT variants will cost a small premium.
The big question here is why would AMD suddenly opt to not continue include the Wraith Prism RGB cooler with the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT. Perhaps AMD can shed some light on the issue when the chipmaker reveals the Ryzen 3000XT-series tomorrow, according to Amazon Italy.