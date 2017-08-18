Trending

Asus Announces the VivoBook Pro N580

By Asus 

Asus announced the VivoBook Pro N580, a thin and lightweight Windows 10 laptop packed with high-end components. Designed for gaming and productive multitasking, the slim 15.6” laptop is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad core processor running at 2.8GHz with a max turbo frequency of 3.8GHz. The VivoBook Pro N580 is outfitted with 16GB of DDR4 2,400MHz memory, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics card, 512GB SATA SSD, and a 16:9 aspect ratio full HD touchscreen.

Its left side contains an Ethernet port, a USB 3.0 connector, HDMI out, and a USB Type-C port. The right side is home to a pair of USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The company stated that its intelligent dual-fan cooling system with copper heat pipes keeps system temperatures in check even under heavy workloads and intense gaming sessions. The eight automatically adjustable fan speeds provide maximum cooling efficiency while keeping noise to a minimum.

In addition to the HD touch display, the N580 also features a Harman Kardon-certified audio system, HD camera, fingerprint sensor, and active stylus support. Although details on battery life were not available, we do know this laptop is equipped with a three-cell (47Wh) Li-Ion battery. The VivoBook Pro's 4.85-pound weight and 0.81-inch thickness are impressive given the sheer amount of high-end components and features packed into this laptop.

The Asus VivoBook Pro N580 is available now for $1,299 from the Asus Store and other resellers.

Asus VivoBook Pro N580
Display15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080)
CPUIntel Core i7-7700HQ
Memory16GB DDR4 2,400MHz
GPUGeForce GTX 1050 4GB
Storage512GB SATA SSD
Connectivity2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (supports 4K UHD displays) 1 x audio combo jack 1 x LAN RJ-45 1 x HDMI 1.4 1 x SD card reader 1 x DC jack
Wireless802.11b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-FiBluetooth 4.2
Ethernet10/100/1000
AudioAudio certified by Harman Kardon Two speakers with 8cc chambers
CameraHD camera
Battery3-cell 47Wh
Dimensions14.96 x 10.08 x 0.81”
Weight4.85 lb
Price$1,300
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • v1adimir 18 August 2017 21:55
    Nice!.. Those specs are COOL!! Price isn't (too) high, it seems like desirable hardware, awesome! :)
  • Clamyboy74 19 August 2017 01:00
    47 whr battery is small considering its larger than the xps15
  • Christopher1 19 August 2017 11:20
    Hmm.... sounds pretty well outfitted for a laptop. The only thing I am concerned about is that thin laptops with NVidia graphics cards have a history of having overheating problems in them from what I have read on various gamer forums.
    Have they fixed those issues? If so, this will be a very good investment for anyone.
  • BryanFRitt 19 August 2017 19:55
    Can it flip it around, or lay it flat?
  • the nerd 389 19 August 2017 20:36
    There's one other detail worth mentioning, although it could just be my experience.

    Several years ago, when the Zen line was introduced, I got one. I've since either personally bought or had close friends get a total of 8 Zen laptops.

    My original model, as well as the 3 others purchased in that time frame all still work. In addition, the 2 bought within 2 years of those also still work.

    However, both of the laptops purchased in the last two years have broken, one within 9 months of purchase (the earlier purchase), and the other 4 weeks after the purchase (the later purchase, broke before the other failed laptop).

    Asus seems to have some pretty serious quality control issues these days.
  • zodiacfml 21 August 2017 12:48
    CPU is overkill. The Dell with the GTX1050 is a lot cheaper with a decent quad core cpu
