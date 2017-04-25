Biostar Joins The RX500 Fray With New RX580, RX570, RX550 Cards

After the initial flurry of new graphics cards based off AMD’s Radeon Polaris architecture, Biostar is throwing down its own takes on the RX580, RX570, and RX550.
Biostar is offering the RX580 and RX570 with a traditional blower shroud reference cooler and 256-bit bus. The RX580 will feature 8GB of GDDR5 memory with memory clocked at 8Gbps, and the RX570 will come in both 4GB and 8GB memory sizes.
For those of you looking for aftermarket cooling, Biostar is also offering the RX570 Avenger, which uses the company’s FPS Dual Cooling fan for improved cooling. The Avenger version will also be available in 4GB and 8GB flavors.
Finally, Biostar made an RX550 for those looking for an entry-level card. This will feature a shortened 128-bit bus, require no power connectors, and be available in 2GB and 4GB models.
At this time, Biostar’s RX Polaris cards are only available in China and the Asian Pacific region. Pricing will be revealed soon.
|Product
|Biostar VA5805RV82
|Biostar VA5705RV42
|Biostar VA5705RV2 Avenger
|Unnamed Biostar RX550
|Stream Processors
|2,304
|2,048
|2,048
|512
|Base Clock
|1,257MHz
|1,168MHz
|1,168MHz
|1,184MHz
|Boost Clock
|1,340MHz
|1,244MHz
|1,244MHz
|N/A
|Memory Size
|8GB GDDR5
|4GB/8GB GDDR5
|4GB/8GB GDDR5
|2GB/4GB GDDR5
|Memory Clock
|8,000MHz
|7,000MHz
|7,000MHz
|7,000MHz
|Memory Bandwidth
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|128-bit
|Ports
|1 x DVI2 x HDMI3 x DisplayPort
|1 x DVI2 x HDMI2 x DisplayPort
|1 x DVI2 x HDMI2 x DisplayPort
|N/A
|Power Connectors
|8-pin
|6-pin
|6-pin
|None
Basing on your statement - Did you have RX 500 series thats DOA asap by BIOSTAR or you just saying that.
But RX 500 series has nothing do with DOA as you never tried.
While i did get a good laugh out of your previous comment, I've never had the issues you're describing with biostar. They've always delivered a decent product at a decent price that I have not had any issues with (atleast not any more than I've had with Asus or Gigabyte). MSI is another story, maybe they're better now, but 5 years ago or so they made some shitty shit. I had one motherboard literally explode while running a supported chip at stock clocks, and another motherboard that just died after 2 hours of use. I still have several biostar boards that are running (one is 10 years old, another is 9, and the youngest is 4), and im looking hard at their current AMD offerings for my new build. ECS has definitely been iffy with their motherboards (especially when they were PCChips), but I've had a few ECS graphics cards that have never given me issues, one is still running after 9 years of use. Finally, I'm glad Intel got out of the consumer motherboard market, because they made some of the worst, half baked, buggy, and limited boards that I ever had the displeasure of working with.
Yup if you handle the computer components with care.