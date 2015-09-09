Another $350 Flagship Killer: BLU Pure XL Smartphone Boasts 24MP Camera, 64 GB Storage, Fingerprint Sensor

BLU, an American smartphone company founded in 2009, announced its next-generation flagship device called the Pure XL, which aims to compete against other large-screen smartphones on the market for a significantly lower price point of only $350.

The device brings a Mediatek Helio X10 SoC (MT6795), which contains eight Cortex-A53 cores with clock speeds up to 2.2 GHz. The chip also supports video playback for the open source VP9 codec, as well as recording and playback support for HEVC.

The BLU Pure XL has a large 6" Super AMOLED screen that comes with a 2560x1440 resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It also comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage by default, making it one of the few devices with a baseline 64 GB model, and it even has a microSD, too, if for some reason you need more capacity for your 4k videos and apps.

Its camera promises to be quite impressive as well, with a 24MP resolution, 1/2.3" sensor, 6-layer custom lens, sapphire lens cover, real-time HDR and of course a dual-LED flash (which most of the new smartphones being launched these days seem to have).

The Pure XL's camera even comes with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) with an autofocus speed of between 0.02s-0.2s, essentially promising to match Sony's recently announced 23MP smartphone, the Xperia Z5.

It also has a dedicated hardware button for the camera, showing just how much focus BLU has put on the photography capabilities of its flagship. In the front, the device has an 8MP camera as well, with a wide-angle lens, optimized for taking better selfies.

The BLU Pure XL brings 24-bit/192 KHz audio support, dual-stereo speakers and DTS sound, becoming part of a trend to significantly improve audio quality in smartphones.

The device comes with a 3,500 mAh battery, which is a reasonable size for a 6" smartphone. It brings a 9V/2A quick charger as well, which can give you four hours of phone call talk time with a 10 minute charge.

The Pure XL also has a fingerprint sensor that can help unlock the device in less than 10 ms, or help you lock files on your phone more quickly.

BLU Pure XL SoC Mediatek Helio X10 (MT6795) Screen 6" Super AMOLED Resolution 2560x1440 RAM 3 GB Storage 64 GB microSD support Yes Camera 24MP, 0.02-0.2s PDAF, OIS, f/2.0 Front-camera 8MP, wide-angle Fingerprint sensor Yes LTE support Yes Dual-SIM Yes Networks (U.S.) T-Mobile, AT&T Battery 3,500 mAh Dimensions 164 x 82.2 x 9.3 mm OS Android 5.1

The device will be available in grey and gold color options and will retail for only $350 on Amazon starting on September 29.

